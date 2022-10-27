IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Video shows Uvalde police officers discussing need to confront shooter

Video shows Uvalde police officers discussing need to confront shooter

Newly released video shows Texas law enforcement discussing the need to confront the gunman at the Uvalde school massacre. The officers debate going into the classroom but don’t move in on the incident during the video. More than 70 minutes passed before law enforcement stormed inside the classroom. The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.Oct. 27, 2022

