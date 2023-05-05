IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch all released portions of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll case

48:30

Watch all of the released portions of former President Trump's deposition in the civil case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her in a department store in the 1990s. Edits and omissions in the released video were made before NBC News obtained the footage.May 5, 2023

