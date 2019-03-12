Feedback

2020 rundown: The buzziest names from 2018 are back

WASHINGTON — Last cycle's buzziest Democratic candidates are back in the conversation this week, first with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's repeated flirtations with a presidential bid and now with former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams jumping into the fray. 

During a conversation at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, Abrams said that a 2020 presidential bid is "definitely on the table." 

Abrams rose onto the national scene last cycle when she ran a tight race for governor against the eventual winner, Brian Kemp. 

Read more about her potential candidacy in this article by NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald here. And read on for more news from the 2020 trail. 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden teased a presidential bid of his own on Tuesday when he spoke to an influential firefighters union that's long been an ally. "Be careful what you wish for," he joked with a crowd chanting "Run, Joe, Run." 
  • Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan heads to New Hampshire as he continues to keep the door ever-so-slightly open on challenging President Trump in a primary. 
  • California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told "MTPDaily" on Monday that he's "getting close" to a presidential bid and will decide by the "end of the month." 
  • California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a new bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors in public housing, a bill responding to a recent NBC News investigation into carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in public housing. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 rundown: The buzziest names from 2018 are back

WASHINGTON — Last cycle's buzziest Democratic candidates are back in the conversation this week, first with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's repeated flirtations with a presidential bid and now with former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams jumping into the fray. 

During a conversation at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, Abrams said that a 2020 presidential bid is "definitely on the table." 

Abrams rose onto the national scene last cycle when she ran a tight race for governor against the eventual winner, Brian Kemp. 

Read more about her potential candidacy in this article by NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald here. And read on for more news from the 2020 trail. 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden teased a presidential bid of his own on Tuesday when he spoke to an influential firefighters union that's long been an ally. "Be careful what you wish for," he joked with a crowd chanting "Run, Joe, Run." 
  • Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan heads to New Hampshire as he continues to keep the door ever-so-slightly open on challenging President Trump in a primary. 
  • California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told "MTPDaily" on Monday that he's "getting close" to a presidential bid and will decide by the "end of the month." 
  • California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a new bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors in public housing, a bill responding to a recent NBC News investigation into carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in public housing. 
Alex Seitz-Wald

Beto O’Rourke is running Facebook ads teasing his 2020 decision ahead of Iowa trip

WASHINGTON — Beto O’Rourke is running ads on Facebook teasing an impending announcement about his 2020 plans days before he heads to Iowa.

It’s another sign the former Democratic congressman is preparing to launch a presidential campaign in coming days as his political machine whirs back to life after months of dormancy.

O’Rourke has not run a paid ad on the social media platform since Election Day 2018, when he narrowly lost a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

O’Rourke is running about 330 variations of the ad, according to Facebook's ad tracker, exploiting a common tactic of digital marketers to run many slight permutations of similar messages to see which perform best. All essentially say the same thing: That O’Rourke is ready to announce his plans and that fans should sign up to be alerted when he does.

“People in communities across the country have been reaching out and asking me if I'm planning on running in 2020. Amy and I have made a decision on that. Sign up today to be first to know what's next,” one ad states, referring to his wife.

The ads are being paid for by O’Rourke’s Senate campaign, which could transfer whatever money it still has in the bank to a presidential campaign if he decides to launch one. He does not have a PAC or exploratory committee.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Biden and Sanders still at top of new national poll

WASHINGTON — A new Monmouth University poll released Monday shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as the two leading Democrats in the race for 2020 as well as the two with the highest favorability ratings in the field. 

Biden captured 28 percent of registered Democratic primary voters compared to Sanders' 25 percent. The only other candidate to finish in double-digits was California Sen. Kamala Harris. 

But while these polls need to be taken with a grain of salt so early in the cycle, they do provide an interesting glimpse at how these voters view the field, and how their early campaigning is resonating. 

Biden and Sanders both have overwhelming favorability ratings, thanks in no small part to their almost universal name identification. But Biden has seen his net favorability rating (+63) slide a bit form the +71 rating from Monmouth's January poll.

Among the next tier of candidates, Harris is the only candidate who saw a notable improvement of her favorability (an increase from a net rating of 33 points to 42 points), while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke saw their net ratings slide. 

Click here to read the whole poll, which includes questions about how the GOP sees President Trump heading into his reelection, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

  • Politico is reporting that a former aide to New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's office resigned after frustration over how Gillibrand's office handled her allegation of sexual harassment. In a statement, Gillibrand defended her office's handling of the matter. 
  • The Democrats will hold their 2020 convention in Milwaukee, after the party chose it over Houston and Miami Beach. 
  • The Washington Post has a deep dive into President Trump's reelection plan to double down on the issues that won him the 2016 election but with a vastly stronger organization befitting of his station as head of the Republican Party. 
  • Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, drew headlines during his CNN town hall on Sunday night by blasting Vice President Mike Pence (who served as Indiana's governor during part of Buttigieg's term) as the "cheerleader of the porn star presidency." 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro says he's open to direct compensation to African Americans as a way to address long-term impact of slavery, telling CNN he'd authorize a task force to look into the issue if elected.  
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Iowa Republicans split over GOP challenge to Trump

WASHINGTON — President Trump may be winning high marks from Iowa Republicans, but a new poll shows that they are torn over whether or not he should face a challenge from within his own party ahead of his re-election. 

Trump has an 81 percent job approval rating among registered Iowa Republicans in the new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

But 40 percent of registered Republicans say they would like to see Trump challenged for the GOP nomination compared to the 41 percent do not. And one third of Iowa Republicans say they are open to supporting another candidate in the general election even if Trump wins the party's nomination. 

Trump won Iowa in 2016 by more than 9 points, a significant swing from President Obama's almost 6-point win in 2012. 

Even while many Iowa Republicans seem open to another Republican running against Trump, those voters are either unfamiliar or unimpressed with the potential slate of candidates. 

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who finished third in the 2016 GOP primary to Trump and continues to float a potential 2020 challenge, has a 27 percent favorability rating compared to a 28 percent unfavorable rating. Forty-five percent of Iowa Republicans say they aren't sure how they feel about Kasich, who did not emphasize Iowa during his 2016 bid and finished in eighth place. 

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has kept the door open on running, is largely unknown to Iowa Republicans. Eighty-four percent don't know enough about him to form an opinion, while 4 percent view him favorably and 12 percent view him unfavorably. 

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is in the early stages of running against Trump, is similarly unknown with a 4 percent favorable rating, a 15 percent unfavorable rating and 81 percent of voters not familiar with him. 

Mike Memoli

Democratic organizers hold 'Advance Camp' to help train 2020 workers

WASHINGTON — The very real concern about how campaigns can build up their operations was at the heart of a daylong gathering of more than 1,500 activists in Washington organized by veterans of Democratic campaigns.

The goal of the all-day “Advance Camp” was to help channel the energy of young Democrats eager to unseat President Donald Trump into action with an eye toward potential key roles, if often unglamorous ones, in campaigns up and down the ballot in 2020. But organizers also brought an important message: that no matter what campaign you might start with, Democrats need to unite behind the eventual nominee.

Political advance workers orchestrate public events as small as a diner visit or house party and as large as a rally drawing tens of thousands. Sessions introduced attendees to the nitty-gritty of those jobs, how they interact with reporters, how those roles have changed and what kinds of careers are possible after advance. There was also a presentation with critical tips on cybersecurity as well as preventing and addressing sexual harassment in campaigns — both topics that came to the forefront in 2016.

“We can no longer allow campaigns to be a breeding ground of bad behavior,” said Rene Redwood, who runs a consulting practice working with campaigns to address harassment issues.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia also addressed attendees with his wife, Anne Holton, describing how advance teams helped ease the pressure of the 100 days they spent on the Clinton ticket in 2016.

“The campaign was a blast until the last two hours,” Kaine joked during his pep talk. “The world is dependent on you.”

Doug Landry, who worked on the Clinton and Obama campaigns, conceived of the idea with colleagues, initially expecting perhaps a few dozen people to sign up, not the 1,550 who ultimately arrived at the Howard University campus Saturday. Because volunteer organizers wanted the event to be free, they appealed to the Democratic advance community to help fund it — raising more than $22,000.

Organizers said they’d work to provide all attendees’ resumes to Democratic presidential campaigns — and the campaigns said they were eager to bring them on board, if not immediately, even if they also worked early on for potential opponents.

Carrie Dann

Eight key poll numbers for International Women's Day

WASHINGTON — On International Women's Day, here's a quick look at eight recent poll numbers about women in America. 

1. Sixty-one percent of American women say their male counterparts in the workplace fail to treat them as equals — a share that hasn’t changed since 1999. (NBC/WSJ. March 2018)    

2. And 44 percent of women say they have personally experienced discrimination because of their gender — a share that also hasn’t changed since 2000.  (NBC/WSJ. March 2018)    

3. A record low of 46 percent of women this year are satisfied with how they are treated in society, down 15 points from summer 2016. (Gallup. January 2019)

4. The traits most Americans say society values in men are “honesty” and professional or financial success. For women, it’s physical attractiveness and “nurturing.” (Pew. Aug-Sep 2017)

5. And while more than half of Americans mention “strong” as a positive trait for women, most call “powerful” a negative trait for women but a positive one for men. (Pew. July 2018)     

6. Fifty-nine percent say there are too few women in top positions. And more Americans see women in politics as better than men at serving as role models, being ethical, and standing up for what they believe in. (Pew. Sept 2018)

7. In June 2000, four in ten Americans said it was a “negative development” that more working women were raising kids. In 2018, that was down to just 14 percent. (NBC/WSJ. March 2018)

8. Huge majorities of female adolescents say it’s very important to them to have a career they enjoy (97 percent) and to help people in need (84 percent) But they're far less concerned with “having a lot of money” (41 percent) . (Pew. Feb 2019).      

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Campaign experts detail concerns about hacks and harassment in new survey

A new online survey from Campaigns & Elections magazine and PSB Research found that almost 9 in 10 political consultants believe that one or both of the presidential nominees' campaigns will be hacked this upcoming cycle. 

In a separate question, a majority of the strategists polled also think that it's likely that "foreign interference will call into question the result of the 2020 presidential election."

The new survey also puts some numbers behind the stories and reports of sexual harassment and assault in campaigns. Forty six percent of female political consultants polled say they've been sexually harassed while on the job, 67 percent say they've witnessed sexism while working on campaigns and 44 percent say they have witnessed sexual harassment. 

But the perception of the prevalence of sexual harassment in political consulting appears divided on party lines. Sixty two percent of Democratic strategists either completely or mostly agree with the statement that the profession has a "#MeToo problem," compared to 25 percent of Republican strategists who feel that way.

On the flip side, only 14 percent of Democrats disagreed with that notion, compared to 46 percent of Republicans. 

To obtain the data, PSB Research polled 407 "professional political consultants" online from Jan. 10 to Feb. 2. The survey's estimated margin of error is 4.85.

Read more analysis from the "State of the Campaign Industry Survey" on the Campaigns & Elections website.

Mike Memoli and Ali Vitali

With Bloomberg and Brown out, all eyes on Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. — Michael Bloomberg seemed to be moving towards a run for president. The former New York Mayor was hiring staff, making trips to early voting states, and his team was thinking big about a nationwide strategy that would be funded by his billions.

But on Tuesday, Bloomberg opted out, saying in an op-ed that he was “clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

After an initial burst of Democrats joining the presidential race, decisions this week by Bloomberg, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown signal how other would-be candidates are shying away from the race – and in some cases it’s less about the size of the field, and more about who is still likely to be in it.

Sources close to Bloomberg say that former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential entrance into the 2020 fray made an uphill, but potentially winnable, primary slog even steeper for the New York billionaire. While Bloomberg’s path to the nomination was narrow already, “the path is really narrow with Joe in the race,” one source close to Bloomberg told NBC News, speaking on condition of anonymity so as to speak more candidly

Bloomberg will turn next to building out a general election apparatus for Democrats before the eventual nominee even hits the general election, as well as continuing to focus on a Beyond Carbon initiative to push America toward clean-energy.

Bloomberg and Biden spoke this week, after the former mayor announced his decision. Biden advisers said they were not aware of any conversations between the two since they spoke at an event together in January; members of Bloomberg’s inner circle were guided by tea leaves in the former vice president's recent appearances, leading them to the conclusion that Biden will ultimately jump into the race.

Brown, who announced Thursday he would not run, told reporters that while he and Biden have spoken from time to time, “his getting in or out had zero impact” in his decision. But he said Biden is among those potential candidates who could carry his “dignity of work” message in the election. 

Though Biden and his team are signaling that his default position is to run, no final decision has been made. The former vice president said publicly last week he was in the “final stages” of a final call, and that he was now confident his family on board – a key factor for any potential candidate, but especially so for Biden. Deliberations are now instead focused on the very question Bloomberg wrestled with: can he win the nomination?

Biden’s public appearances of late have been limited and largely non-political. That changes next week with speeches Tuesday at the International Association of Fire Fighters, and Saturday before the Delaware Democratic Party – two bedrock political constituencies for him over the years. 

Biden now is on what could be a final pre-campaign vacation with his wife in St. Croix. Two strategists who have been close to the planning insisted that no green light has been given yet, and therefore no staff has been formally hired. But regular conversations with potential hires that have been under way for months are becoming more definitive.

They’re not the only ones left waiting on Biden. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, the daughter of longtime Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. and someone who has been showing multiple 2020 hopefuls around the Palmetto State, says there’s “still a little time left” to mount a bid — but voters are hungry for options.

“If you’re going to run, get in here so we can start looking at our choices,” she told a small group of reporters in Columbia, South Carolina in February when asked about Biden, and others who haven’t jumped in yet. Likening the crowded field to a buffet, she cautioned with a laugh: “Don’t bring out the macaroni and cheese after all the main dishes are gone. I would really like to see my meal all out at once” before picking the “main course.”

—Garrett Haake contributed

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Club for Growth evokes 'Daisy' ad for apocalyptic warning on Green New Deal

The conservative Club for Growth is not pulling punches as it messages against the "Green New Deal," launching a new digital ad that evokes the infamous "Daisy" ad to blast the environmental reform package as "socialist" and an attempt by Democrats to "seize power." 

The spot begins by showing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most vocal proponents of a "Green New Deal" and a newly-popular target on the right, before immediately dissolving away to footage from the "Daisy" ad, which was run in the 1964 presidential race to warn that Republican Barry Goldwater's election could lead to nuclear annihilation.

"They want to eliminate cars and airplanes, tear down or rebuild every structure in the country, pay people who are unwilling to work," the new ad's narrator says. 

"Politicians have used fears of the end of the world to seize power before. In the name of environmentalism and social justice, Democrats will destroy our way of life." 

Republicans have blasted the "Green New Deal," legislation that calls for the country to shift the country toward renewable energy and create jobs in the process, for weeks by comparing it to socialism, questioning its cost and chiding it as an unrealistic idea. Part of that criticism was magnified by an accompanying fact-sheet released briefly by Ocasio-Cortez's office that went beyond the resolution language ultimately agreed upon by lawmakers.

But this new digital ad, which the group says will cost "five-figures" and run across the country, is surely some of the most heated rhetoric we've seen around the debate so far. 

 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Sherrod Brown will not run for president

Add another name to the list of fallen would-be Democratic candidates—Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is not running for president. 

Brown announced his surprise decision in a statement Thursday as he spoke on the Senate floor, arguing that he's content to see candidates echoing his "dignity of work" message and that he believes the best place to fight for Democrats is in the Senate.

The Rust Belt senator had been teasing a bid about since his successful 2018 reelection campaign concluded. He had been framing himself as a candidate who both had a progressive and populist record, but one who could also appeal to working-class voters with a moderate streak on some issues.

Brown's decision makes him the latest in a quick succession of Democrats ruling out bids—both former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley both decided against running this week. 

Click here for more from NBC News on Brown's announcement and read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • A new Washington Post story centers on an episode from California Sen. Kamala Harris' time as the state's attorney general, when a judge ruled she "failed to disclose information" about mishandled evidence that led to her having to dismiss around 1,000 cases. 
  • The Hill reports that former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is wooing GOP strategists with ties to the NRCC over to his political operation ahead of a possible bid. 
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who objected to his state's decision to legalize marijuana before eventually having a change of heart, said Wednesday night that while he wants the federal government to reclassify the way marijuana is handled in the nation's drug laws, that he thinks the decision to legalize it should be up to states, not the federal government. 
advertisement