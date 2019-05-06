Biden tops presidential Facebook spending for second week in a row

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden spent more than $315,000 on Facebook ads last week, making him the highest political spender on the platform for the second consecutive week.

Biden's presidential campaign has spent about $732,000 on Facebook ads since he jumped into the race less than two weeks ago, data from Facebook's Ad Library shows.

That's almost as much as some Democratic politicians have spent during their much-longer presidential bids so far, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ($781,200), Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., (785,100) and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ($817,800).

Since his campaign is still in its infancy, most of Biden's ads have been fundraising or list-building appeals that focused on his announcement, a video ad citing former President Obama's praise of Biden, and warnings about President Trump's fundraising advantage over the Democratic field.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., narrowly trails Biden on this week's list of top Facebook spenders with $296,600 spent last week. Many of her ads highlighted her call for Attorney General William Barr to resign, while others included a video fundraising appeal from Harris.

President Trump's campaign spent the third most of presidential candidates last week with $120,300, followed by Warren's $97,700 and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee's $57,600.