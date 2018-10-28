Erick Erickson calls on conservatives to stop spreading conspiracy theories about pipe bomb suspect

Erick Erickson, the conservative pundit and editor of The Resurgent, criticized conservatives who trafficked in conspiracy theories about the motivations behind the spate of pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democratic figures, CNN and critics of President Trump in recent days.

As authorities continued to find bombs sent to political figures like former President Obama and Trump critics like California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, some conservative pundits questioned whether Democrats were behind the campaign in order to frame Republicans.

On Friday, authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc and charged him with sending the bombs. Sayoc had posted praise of Trump on his social media pages and his white van, which has been taken by law enforcement, is covered with multiple pictures of the president.

During a panel discussion on "Meet the Press," Erickson called on conservatives to stop spreading those conspiracy theories especially now that the suspect's identity has been revealed.

"We know the facts and yet there are still people pushing this," he said.

"I've got to tell you that from my perspective, when we know all the facts about the guy last week and you are still pushing this theory, you're at war with the truth. If you're a conservative who's at war with the truth, you're not really being conservative."

Erickson went on to argue that the problem is exacerbated because "we have a lot of people who no longer trust the media, they don't trust institutions, they don't trust their neighbor."