Internal Schultz presidential polling shows him in double digits, eligible for debate stage

New internal polling from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz shows him pulling about 17 percent of the vote in hypothetical presidential matchups between President Trump and either Democrat Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren. 

Schulz wins about 17 percent in each of the two ballot tests, new internal polling provided first to "Meet the Press" shows. In both, Trump leads the Democrat by a margin of 33 percent to 32 percent. 

Even though Schultz trails both candidates, him sitting above 15 percent is important because that's historically been the threshold candidates need to hit to be included in general election debates. The result comes after Schultz has taken a beating from Democrats concerned he may divert votes from their nominee. 

But the Schultz release doesn't state what questions, if any, were asked before the ballot test that could have influenced the result. And it doesn't include a breakdown of from where Schultz pulls his voters, a key question for Democrats concerned about his impact on the race. 

The poll of 1,500 likely voters nationwide, half of which were contacted by cell phone, has a margin of error of 2.5 percent. 

Watch more analysis from Chuck Todd and the "Meet the Press" roundtable below.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Stacy Abrams to star in Georgia Super Bowl ad for voting rights group

Next week marks Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' return to the public arena as Democrats continue to urge her to run for Senate against Republican Sen. David Perdue. 

Abrams has already been announced as the Democratic pick to give the response to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. But now she's also slated to appear in a Super Bowl ad airing in Georgia, giving her another primetime slot in front of potential voters in the state. 

The ad, sponsored by Abrams' voting rights organization Fair Fight, includes her sitting down next to a Republican county commissioner, Habersham County Commissioner Natalie Crawford, both calling for election reforms in Georgia. Those policies they support include a commitment to counting every ballot cast, using hand-marked paper ballots and increased support for election officials. 

It's set to run in the Macon, Albany, Columbus and Savannah markets, and will also run in digital ads in the Atlanta and North Georgia area. This year's Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta. 

Abrams narrowly lost last year's gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp. The race turned contentious in the final days of the race, and as the race stretched on without an official winner, with Abrams and other Democrats accusing Kemp and Republicans of trying to suppress votes. Abrams ultimately stopped challenging the election results but refused to officially concede because "concession means to acknowledge an action is right." 

Despite that tough loss, Abrams finished closer to winning the governor's mansion than any Democrat had in the state in more than 50 years. That performance helped cement her status as a rising star among Democrats and at the top of the party's wish list as it looks for a candidate to run another tough race against Perdue. 

Carrie Dann

Fact check: Are federal workers more likely to be Democrats?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday decried a Democratic proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday, suggesting that federal workers would use time off to help Democratic campaigns.

“Just what America needs, another paid holiday and a bunch of government workers being paid to go out and work for I assume ... our colleagues on the other side, on their campaigns,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The proposal, which is part of the sweeping Democratic anti-corruption and voting reform bill dubbed H.R. 1, would allow federal workers to be entitled to paid leave up to six days a year to serve as poll workers.

It’s the second time this month that a high-profile Republican has suggested that federal workers are overwhelmingly Democrats. During the 35-day partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said that  “most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats.”

The problem: Surveys of federal workers show that they aren’t, in fact, more likely to identify as Democrats.

A survey of 1,277 federal employees conducted by the Government Business Council and GovExec during the shutdown found that 25 percent identified as Democrats, 22 percent identified as Republicans and 32 percent called themselves political independents. An additional 17 percent said they preferred not to select a party.

That party parity has been in place since well before Trump’s election. A 2010 Gallup survey found that while federal employees who are a part of a union are most likely to identify as Democrats (about 40 percent) rather than Republicans (27 percent) or independents (31 percent), nonunion federal employees are more likely to be independents (36 percent) or Republicans (33 percent) than Democrats (29 percent).

And a separate poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, also conducted during the shutdown, found that federal workers generally reflect the country’s overall demographic and ideological makeup.

McConnell may be referring to data showing that, among employees of some major federal agencies who give political contributions to political candidates, the majority of contributions in 2016 and 2018 have been to Democratic contenders. For example, among individual donors who list the U.S. Postal Service as their employer, 30 percent gave to Republican candidates in 2018 compared with 64 percent who gave to Democrats.

But that slice of federal employees only represents the small fraction who contribute to political campaigns.

The comments by Trump and McConnell also come as federal government workers are viewed favorably by a majority of the population.

A recent NBC/WSJ poll found that 63 percent of all Americans have a positive view of federal workers, compared with just nine percent with a negative one.

Among Republicans, 60 percent view federal workers favorably, while just 10 have a negative view. That’s a far more positive assessment from GOP-affiliated Americans than during the 2011 shutdown negotiations, when just 29 percent of Republicans expressed a positive view of federal workers and 26 percent had a negative one.

Benjy Sarlin

Progressive pollster finds majority support for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to impose a wealth tax on fortunes larger than $50 million enjoys net support across party lines, according to a new poll by a progressive analytics firm.

Data For Progress, a research group that’s been testing opinion on a variety of left-leaning policy proposals, commissioned an online survey of Warren’s plan through pollster YouGov Blue.

The survey of 1,282 registered voters asked “Would you (support or oppose/oppose or support) imposing a 2% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $50 million and a 3% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $1 billion?”

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they supported the proposal, with 46 percent “strongly” supporting it. Twenty-one percent opposed the idea, with 15 percent doing so “strongly.” The rest were unsure or neutral.

Notably, a plurality of Republicans supported Warren’s wealth tax by a 44-37 margin. Independents supported it by a 61-23 margin while Democrats went for it 76-6.

“We polled Warren’s exact proposal and it’s overwhelmingly popular, even among Republicans,” Data For Progress founder Sean McElwee said in an e-mail. “It’s time for centrists to embrace bipartisan solutions that can unite all Americans, and expropriating the wealth of billionaires is a great place to start.”

It’s not a nonpartisan source, so take it with a grain of salt, and keep an eye out for more polling from independent outlets.

That said, the results don’t appear to be wildly out of line with other recent surveys on taxing the rich, an idea that typically polls well.

Earlier this week, a poll by The Hill-HarrisX on a proposal by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. to tax income over $10 million at a 70 percent rate found strong support across party lines as well. That survey found 59 percent of registered voters supported the proposal including a substantial portion of Republicans, who opposed it by just a 55-45 margin.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Garcetti skips presidential bid

So far, one of the biggest surprises of the Democratic presidential field is that predictions of a 30 person field may not ultimately pan out, with the final field more likely to be closer to one dozen than multiple dozens of candidates. 

The latest Democrat to decide against a bid is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said he'd stay the course in Los Angeles instead of seek higher office. The mayor had stoked speculation with trips to early states, sounding very much like a candidate as recently as last week during a press conference at the United States Conference of Mayors. 

Along with Garcetti's plans, here are the latest headlines you might have missed from the 2020 trail.

  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager will leave the campaign after the congresswoman's official launch on Saturday, the latest bad headline for the candidate in recent weeks.  
  • Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown kicks off his "Dignity of Work" tour in Cleveland, Ohio as he continues to toy with a presidential bid. You can read more from the the Cincinnati Enquirer about Brown's path to the nomination here.
  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he "no longer" associates with the Democratic Party because it is "so far left," panning the party's liberal positions on health care and college.
  • But Democrats continue to pile onto Schultz, the latest being Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who told CBS that "no one in America should give Donald Trump a helping hand to become reelected." 
  • After a former staffer of Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock was fired by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as a result of sexual harassment allegations, the Associated Press reports that Bullock had also fired the aide for similar complaints. Spokespersons to both Bullock and de Blasio say that the governor's office did not give de Blasio's a heads up about why the aide was fired.  
  • Former Maryland Democratic Congressman John Delaney, who has been running for president since 2017, snagged endorsements from three county Democratic Party chairs, Politico reports
  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took some swings at the more progressive candidates in the Democratic presidential race, panning Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to tax the wealthy as akin to a plan form socialist Venezuela and rejected the push for Medicare for all
  • California Democratic Reps. Katie Hill and Nanette Barragán are backing their fellow Golden Stater, Sen. Kamala Harris, for president. Another California member, Rep. Ted Lui, has already endorsed Harris. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Gabbard campaign manager to step aside after official launch

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager for her forthcoming bid for president will leave the campaign after its official launch this weekend, NBC News has confirmed. 

Rania Batrice, Gabbard's campaign manager and a longtime progressive activist who served as Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' deputy campaign manager during his underdog 2016 presidential bid, confirmed her decision to NBC News on Tuesday evening.

Politico first reported her departure hours earlier. 

The Gabbard campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but campaign spokeswoman Erika Tsuji told Politico that Batrice is a "long-time advisor and friend and remains so" despite her departure. Tsuji also downplayed the reporting that progressive consulting firm Revolution Messaging will leave after the launch as well, arguing that the campaign had only hired Revolution to assist with the launch event. 

The latest news comes days before Gabbard's official launch event, set for Feb. 2 in Hawaii, and amid a spate of bad headlines dogging her from her unofficial announcement earlier this month. 

Just days after she announced she'd run for president on CNN, an announcement Politico reports came as a surprise to a staff that was still deciding on the timeline for her rollout, Gabbard faced a deluge of criticism from Democrats about her previous stance against same-sex marriage and her activism alongside her father promoting a state constitutional amendment in Hawaii banning gay marriage. 

Gabbard apologized, noting that she had been influenced by her father's position on the issue and has subsequently changed her mind. 

She also hasn't shied away from criticism about her controversial 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who the international community has accused of using chemical weapons against her own citizens. She defended the meeting during an interview with CNN and used footage from her trip to Syria in her announcement video. 

If Gabbard is unable to win the Democratic presidential nomination, she will face another challenge back home in the form of a congressional primary challenge  from state Sen. Kai Kahele.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Poll: Majority of Americans say they will "definitely not" vote for Trump's reelection

More than half of all Americans say they will "definitely not" vote for President Trump's reelection, according to a new poll that details stiff opposition to the president from key voting blocs including women and minority voters. 

Fifty-six percent of Americans hold that view in the new Washington Post-ABC News poll. That includes almost 90 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and even 14 percent of the president's own party. 

The majority of women, Americans of all age-ranges under 65 years old, Hispanics, blacks, the white college-educated, urban residents, and suburban residents all also said they would "definitely not" vote with him. 

Pluralities of males, white non-college women and white college educated men also shared that view. 

Republicans and white evangelical Protestants were the only two demographic groups that included majorities saying they would "definitely" support Trump in 2020. Pluralities of white non-college educated Americans and white non-evangelical Protestants also declared their support for Trump. 

These numbers reinforce what we know to be true—President Trump's base is largely a devoted coalition of Republicans, evangelicals and white voters. But with so many Americans across demographic groups saying they're adamantly opposed to his reelection, it remains to be seen if Trump can cobble together enough support to win reelection. 

Read more from the poll here

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Harris vows to end private health insurance

Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris supports "Medicare For All," a single-payer plan that's popular in public polling.

But in a CNN town hall on Monday night, she also confirmed she backs ending private health insurance – which isn't as popular.

TAPPER:  So just to follow up -- so just to follow up on that, and correct me if I'm wrong, to reiterate, you support the Medicare for all bill, I think...

HARRIS:  Correct.

TAPPER:  ... initially co-sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders. You're also a co-sponsor onto it. I believe it will totally eliminate private insurance. So for people out there who like their insurance, they don't get to keep it?

HARRIS: Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. Who of us has not had that situation, where you've got to wait for approval, and the doctor says, well, I don't know if your insurance company is going to cover this? Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on.

(Emphasis is ours.)

A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll released last week found a majority of Americans – 56 percent – saying they support a "Medicare For All" national health plan, and 71 percent said they would support it if they heard it guaranteed health insurance as a right for all Americans.

But in the same poll, 58 percent said they opposed it when told it would eliminate private health insurance companies; 60 percent said they opposed it when told it would require most Americans to pay more in taxes; and 70 percent said they opposed it when told it could lead to delays for tests and treatments.

That kind of disruption – and unpopularity with it – led Hillary Clinton to oppose Bernie Sanders' single-payer plan in 2015-2016.

"I am not going to wait and have us plunge back into a contentious national debate that has very little chance of succeeding. Let’s make the Affordable Care Act work for everybody," she said in a 2016 debate with Sanders.

Four years later, however, most 2020 Democrats support Medicare For All – or a version of it.

But in Harris' case, she's also embracing the negative trade-offs that come with it.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Jeff Flake: I will not run for president against President Trump

Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is ruling out a presidential primary bid against President Trump, finally shutting down more than a year of speculation stemming from his repeated criticism of Trump while in office. 

Flake made the announcement during an appearance on "CBS This Morning," where he made his debut as a network contributor. 

"I have always said that I do hope that there is a Republican who challenges the president in the primary," he said on Tuesday. 

"I still hope that somebody does, but that somebody won't be me. I will not be a candidate."

Flake was perhaps Trump's biggest critic in the GOP-controlled Senate, taking to the Senate floor on numerous occasions to frame the president as hijacking conservative values and his political party. He also took that message on the road to promote his book "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."

The tenuous relationship prompted numerous dust-ups during Trump's first two years in office, and Flake decided not to seek reelection amid rough polling that showed he'd have a tough time winning a republican primary because of that criticism. 

But even as he readied for the end of his Senate term, Flake kept the door to challenging Trump in the 2020 presidential primary cracked open. He repeatedly declined to rule out a presidential bid, as recently as late last year, before ultimately making his announcement on Tuesday. 

With Flake out, the already short list of Trump's possible presidential primary challengers continues to atrophy. Former Ohio gov. John Kasich has continued to tease a potential bid, and the New York Times reported that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to meet with some prominent anti-Trump Republicans in the near future. 

Mike Memoli

Biden says 2020 decision will come 'soon'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joe Biden said Monday he’s closing in on a final decision about the 2020 presidential race, making preparations for a campaign but stopping short of a definitive signal he’ll run.

"I’m running the traps on this. I don’t want to make this a fool’s errand," the former vice president told the audience at a ticketed event here. "I’m a lot closer than I was before Christmas, and we’ll make a decision soon."

The former vice president remains one of the biggest wild cards in a Democratic nominating contest that grows more crowded each week. For months aides said a final decision would be made by mid-January, but Biden’s comments made clear that — as was the case four years ago – the timeline is likely to be extended frequently.

Biden’s plans are the subject of speculation even within his immediate family. Biden joked that the first thing his daughter said to him before Monday’s speaking engagement was a question: "Are we running?"

"Here’s the deal — the one thing that’s for certain is we are in my view in a battle for America’s soul," Biden told the audience. "I’m making a decision now whether or not I’m the right person because it’s important — it’s critically important that we change the atmosphere."

Biden has had limited public engagements since finishing a marathon campaign schedule on behalf of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. Monday’s answer to a question from the audience at "An Evening With Vice President Joe Biden" was the most explicit he’s been on his plans publicly.

But Biden has been talking to dozens of elected Democrats and party strategists in recent weeks to sound them out over a potential race.

"We met for a long time and discussed the pros and cons," Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D), who once worked on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Biden’s Senate tenure, said on MSNBC's "KasieDC" Sunday. "He is weighing his family.  He’s weighing the pros, the cons.  I think he's becoming closer to a decision."

The former vice president’s upcoming schedule does not suggest a man about to announce his candidacy. He’s expected to attend the Munich Security Conference in mid-February and participate in ceremonies marking the renaming of University of Delaware’s school of public policy in his honor.

Monday’s event did offer hints of what a Biden candidacy would look like — and reminders of his potential liabilities in the race. He spoke at length about what he says is the failure of leaders in both parties to substantively address the genuine fear of working class Americans — something that has made them "more susceptible to demagoguery."

"There’s answers to all of this but we don’t even talk to each other anymore," he said. "We don’t talk about those things because Democrats are scared to death about offending you, and Republicans don’t think it’s necessary."

