Koch-aligned group endorses eight GOP congressmen

Americans for Prosperity, one of the central groups in the Koch organization’s conservative political network, is out with its first wave of House endorsements, backing eight vulnerable GOP congressmen.

The group announced Thursday that it is endorsing GOP Reps. Rod Blum of Iowa; Dave Brat of Virginia.; Ted Budd of North Carolina; Steve Chabot of Ohio; Will Hurd, Texas; Erik Paulsen of Minnesota.; Peter Roskam of Illinois.; and David Young of Iowa.

That endorsement will come with mobilization efforts that include phone banks and canvassing support, as well as advertising to boost their chosen candidates.

“While Americans for Prosperity is committed to opposing politicians who actively work to defeat good policies, we are proud to stand with lawmakers who champion legislation that helps improve people’s lives," AFP President Tim Phillips said in a statement announcing the endorsements.

"The candidates we are supporting this fall have each been strong, principled leaders committed to removing barriers to opportunity in the federal government that are preventing people from realizing their full potential. As we work to build progress in Washington, we will continue our pursuit of policy majorities that will move our country in the right direction by supporting leaders like these.”

Americans for Prosperity is funded by billionaire conservative activist Charles Koch and his donor network.

All of its endorsed candidates are considered vulnerable in November, with all but Budd and Hurd sitting in what the nonpartisan elections analyst Cook Political Report considers "toss-up" seats. Cook rates Budd and Hurd's races as "lean Republican."

The endorsements are the latest example of the Koch orbit ramping up its political activity as midterms approach.

At that July donor retreat, top officials expressed frustration with the direction of the GOP under President Trump and said they were raising the bar for candidates to receive their endorsement. Since then, the organization has announced ad campaign and grassroots support worth millions of dollars for Republican House and Senate candidates.

Just this week, Koch-aligned groups dropped about $6.5 million on ads targeting top Senate races in Montana, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

--Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed