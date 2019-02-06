Larry Nassar survivor attending the State of the Union

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., will bring Amanda Thomashow as her guest to the State of the Union. Thomashow is a former Michigan State University gymnast who reported now-convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar to the university in 2014.

Thomashow said in court last year, "Michigan State University, the school I loved and trusted, had the audacity to tell me that I did not understand the difference between sexual assault and a medical procedure." She coined the phrase “army of survivors” in a statement at Nassar’s sentencing, which has become a rallying call for sexual assault survivors and advocates.

In her short tenure in Congress, Slotkin has been a vocal critic of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ proposed rule changes for how colleges and universities handle sexual harassment accusations. Thomashow is one of several guests who were invited to the speech to highlight sexual assault awareness.