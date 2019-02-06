Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll unveil 2020 decision on Sunday

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night said she will announce whether she is running for president in 2020 during an event this coming Sunday.

In an interview with MSNBC after President Trump delivered the State of the Union address, Klobuchar invited supporters to Minneapolis to hear her decision.

"Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis" and "you'll find out my decision," Klobuchar said.

"Here you go, that's the moment."

Klobuchar answered the question after being pressed by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who pointed to a recent Politico report that she's traveling to Iowa later this month and to a Minneapolis Star-Tribune report that a former aide had filed a permit for a large event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota senator would be the first major candidate in the race from the midwest. She'd also be the fourth woman in the Senate to seek the Democratic nomination, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to formally announce her bid on Saturday.