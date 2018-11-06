NBC News Exit Poll: 3 in 4 voters say Americans are becoming more politically divided

Most voters feel that the nation's political rift is growing, an opinion that spans the partisan spectrum, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results. More than three in four voters nationwide (77 percent) say that Americans are becoming more divided politically, while just 8 percent say Americans are becoming more united and 13 percent don’t see any change in the nation’s political atmosphere.

The sense that Americans are more divided is shared by majorities of Democrats (86 percent), Republicans (68 percent) and independents (77 percent).

Nearly half (45 percent) of those who feel Americans are becoming more politically divided told NBC News that they cast their House vote in part to express opposition to President Donald Trump. In contrast, 20 percent of voters who feel the country is becoming more divided said they cast a vote to show their support for Trump.