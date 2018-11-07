NBC News: Joe Manchin wins West Virginia Senate race

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has won re-election, beating his Republican challenger, State Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, NBC News projects.

Manchin has a strong personal brand in the state and had been running ads touting his independence and underscoring his support for gun rights and veterans. Still, West Virginia is one of the most pro-Trump states in the country.

Manchin voted for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but only after it was apparent that he’d be confirmed.