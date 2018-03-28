A potentially damaging headline for the GOP in OH-SEN

Well, this isn't the kind of headline Republicans probably want to deal with as they head into a challenge to a potentially vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbent.

The AP reports that Rep. Jim Renacci, the GOP frontrunner to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall, failed to disclose nearly $50,000 in donations while registered as a lobbyist in the late 2000s.

The report "identified five reporting periods from 2008 to 2010 while the Ohio Republican was registered as a lobbyist when he either failed to file the required disclosure form or reported giving no political contributions when he had given." The AP also writes that Renacci failed to file the correct paperwork to terminate his registration as a lobbyist until four months after he entered Congress.

Renacci's campaign says that he never actually lobbied, was only registered as a lobbyist as a precaution and wasn't required to disclose contributions because he wasn't active. But he did file some lobbyist reports, while missing others.

Since switching from the governors' race to the Senate contest after frontrunner Josh Mandel dropped out, Renacci has taken pains to describe his "strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment."