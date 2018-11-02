Virginia GOP dean John Warner endorses Democrats for Congress

WASHINGTON — Former Virginia GOP Sen. John Warner tells NBC News he is endorsing several Democrats for Congress in 2018, including Abigail Spanberger, who is challenging GOP Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

Now is the time to rise above politics, Warner, a dean of the Virginia Republican Party, told NBC News.

"It goes beyond politics now. I’m a Republican, I’ll finish a Republican as I cruise through my 91st year. But you’ve got to put the nation’s interests and the state’s interests ahead of politics," Warner told NBC in a phone interview.

Last year, Warner, a 91-year-old lifelong Republican, endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia governor’s race after endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president over Trump in 2016.

This year, Warner is endorsing Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in his race against GOP nominee Corey Stewart. Warner is also endorsing Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat and former "60 Minutes" producer and investigative journalist running in Virginia’s fifth district. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks that seat as "lean Republican" and the seventh as a "toss up."

Spanberger, a former CIA undercover operative, "impressed me" with her national security pedigree and “the way she handled herself,” said Warner.

"Once you’re retired and doing what you want to do, you’re free of any constraints," Warner said. "I just feel that the Democrats have got superior credentials to what is being offered."

Warner, who served as secretary of the U.S. Navy and "top dog" on the Senate Armed Services Committee during his five terms in Congress, also reflected on President Donald Trump.

"It’s a very serious time for the country. I did not support Trump," he said, and "I’m deeply troubled by the central issues. So much of my life has been devoted to the intelligence work and national security — and I’m just not comfortable with the way he’s handling these national security issues," said Warner.

"He has no inner compass at all," Warner said of Trump. "He’s put a tremendous divide in this country."