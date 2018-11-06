Feedback

WATCH: All eyes on Georgia gubernatorial race

Most Georgia polling stations will close at 7 p.m., but some are court-ordered to stay open longer due to issues reported earlier at a few polling places.

Georgia is among the key battleground states in the 2018 midterms, and Democrat Stacey Abrams is neck-and-neck with Republican challenger Brian Kemp, the secretary of state. 

Voters in the state have been dealing with long lines malfunctioning machines and most polling places expect an evening rush. 

The Abrams campaign said it is seeing record turnout in predominantly African American districts, but that is also where it is seeing long lines. As of now, the campaign said there is an effort to get more machines where they are needed. And her team is encouraging folks to stay in line. 

Kemp's campaign is encouraged by the record turnout, but a campaign source told NBC News it is holding true to their internal models. The source added that the campaign believes Abrams is worried because she is so busy today, particularly by campaigning in low-turnout counties such as Chatham and Dougherty. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from 2018 Midterms

Claire Atkinson

More than $3 billion spent on traditional media ads for 2018 midterms

Online rivals eyeing TV ad dollars may want to take note — when it comes to political campaign spending, local broadcast is still where the big money is.

Campaigns and other political organizations spent $3.2 billion on ads in traditional media in the midterm cycle, according to analysis by Advertising Analytics, a company that tracks political ad spending. Kyle Roberts, founder of Advertising Analytics, said he estimated that spending for the 2018 midterms had increased by around $1 billion compared to 2014.

"Traditional media is still very impactful," Roberts said. "There's a lot of talk about hyper-targeting on the internet, but broad reach medium still have significant weight in how candidates get branded and impact the electorate.”

Florida received the biggest influx of money with $473 million this election cycle, the company found. 

Advertising Analytics graph
A graph from Advertising analytics shows Florida had the most ad spending on traditional media for the 2018 midterms. Advertising Analytics
Aliza Nadi
Aliza Nadi and Adam Edelman

Houston voter says election official spoke to her using racist language

A voter in Houston, Texas, said that an election official at her Harris County polling station used racist language when talking to her while she voted Tuesday morning.

The voter, Rolanda Anthony, told NBC News that Juanita Barnes, a county election official, told her, “Maybe if I put my blackface makeup on, you could comprehend what I’m saying to you,” after the computer prompted Anthony to verify her address at her Harris County, Texas, polling location.

“The moment I was told that, before I could even understand what was going on, Juanita came at me telling me, 'So you know it’s illegal to not provide your address?,'” Anthony said. "She just started yelling and being disrespectful.”

Anthony said the address on the screen matched the one on her driver's license, but was later told the computer prompt asking for address verification was an error.

Anthony added that she has filed charges through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office  and the matter has been forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney.

Barnes has been released from duty, according to the Harris County Clerk’s office. NBC News was unable to reach her for comment.

Prestina Ford Stuckey, an election clerk who witnessed the exchange, confirmed to NBC News she heard the blackface comment.

“I left because I was disgusted with what I heard,” Stuckey, who quit as a result of the incident, said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet earlier Tuesday that a deputy "investigating a disturbance this morning" at a polling location issued a misdemeanor citation for assault to a female assistant election judge who allegedly bumped a female voter during an argument.

The tweet did not address what was allegedly said during the confrontation.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Voters once again say nation is on the wrong track

A majority of voters nationwide said that the United States is on the wrong track as they cast their votes today in the 2018 midterm elections, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. By contrast, about four in 10 voters think that things are generally going in the right direction.

This is the seventh national election in a row in which a majority of voters said that the U.S. was on the wrong track. For the past 14 years, Americans’ sour mood about the nation’s direction has held whether the White House and Congress were controlled by Democrats or Republicans.

The last time a plurality of voters expressed optimism about the nation’s trajectory was President George W. Bush’s re-election in 2004, when the Exit Poll found “right direction” leading “wrong track” by 50 percent to 47 percent. 

Not surprisingly, the exit poll reveals a sharp red-blue divide on this question today, with four out of five Democrats saying that the nation is on the wrong track, while about three-quarters of Republicans believe that things are going in the right direction.

Daniella Silva

Beyoncé backs Beto O'Rourke for Texas Senate

Superstar singer Beyoncé threw her support behind Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the competitive and closely watched Senate race against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice," Beyoncé said in a post on Instagram Tuesday afternoon where she donned a "Beto for Senate" cap.

"Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere," she added.

Tim Fitzsimons

PHOTOS: Voters brave long lines to cast midterm ballots

For many Americans casting their ballots today, a major part of the experience is waiting in line.

Long lines, short lines, wet lines, dry lines.

Check out this slideshow of polling locations across the country from the NBC News photo desk.

Image:
Voters arrive at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center. John Minchillo / AP
NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Health care replaces economy as most important issue for voters

Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll indicate that Democrats’ strategic decision to campaign on the issue of health care resonated with voters. When asked which of four issues was the most important facing the country, a 41 percent plurality said health care. The economy — which had been the top issue going back at least a decade — was cited by about one in five voters (21 percent), as was immigration (23 percent). A smaller share (11 percent) said gun policy was the most important issue.

At the center of the health care debate this fall was the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions. When asked which party would better protect health care for people with pre-existing conditions, voters favored the Democrats by a wide margin — 58 percent to 34 percent.

Jason Abbruzzese

As the sun sets on Election Day, a rainbow falls over Washington

As the sun sets on the East Coast, a rainbow has fallen over the U.S. Capitol building — which has inevitably lit up social media.

Daniella Silva

Widow of slain Utah mayor says Maj. Brent Taylor died for democracy, urges Americans to vote

The widow of a Utah mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan highlighted her husband's hopeful message  just days before his death calling on Americans to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections in a emotional statement.

"It seems only fitting that Brent who in death now represents so much more than anything, something so much greater than any of own individual lives has come home to U.S. soil in a flag-draped casket on our Election Day," Jennie Taylor said after the dignified transfer where her family welcomed home the body of Maj. Brent Taylor.

Taylor, 39, a major in the Utah National Guard and the mayor of North Ogden, was killed Saturday in an apparent "insider attack" while serving with his unit in Kabul, which is helping to train Afghan defense forces.

Jennie Taylor said that while she could not yet find the words to describe how she felt, but shared a sentiment that someone recently told her.

"Brent may have died on Afghan soil, but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries," she said.

She then repeated her husband's words in a final Facebook post urging Americans to vote.

"Brent himself put it best just days ago when he implored of us all: 'I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote,'" she said.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

NBC News Exit Poll: Nearly half of U.S. voters strongly disapprove of Trump

By a substantial margin, voters nationwide in today’s midterm election say they do not approve of President Donald Trump’s performance, with the share who strongly disapprove of his presidency representing nearly half of the electorate, according to early NBC News Exit Poll results.

Trump’s approval rating —  44 percent — is roughly in line with findings in recent national polls of likely voters, including the final national election survey conducted by NBC News a few days ago. But the intensity of voters’ dissatisfaction with Trump is notable: the 47 percent of voters expressing strong disapproval of the president surpasses the share of the electorate saying the same about President Barack Obama in the midterm elections in 2014 (42 percent) and in 2010 (41 percent).

Erik Ortiz
Erik Ortiz, Shamar Walters, Emily Siegel, Jareen Imam and Sarah Fitzpatrick

Humidity causes problems for ballot tabulating machines across South

An unexpected problem has emerged at polling stations across the South: Moisture.

At polling sites in Raleigh and Wake County, in North Carolina, officials said tabulating machines were having difficulty reading ballots because of a lack of air conditioning.

A similar issue was reported in Madison County, Alabama, where a probate judge said moisture in the air was causing ballots to swell.

The issues come on top of other Election Day problems in other states, like malfunctioning machines, voter confusion and locked polling sites.

There have been a number of reports of problems in Georgia, in particular, where voters have experienced long lines, due, in some cases, to voting machines that stopped running after their batteries died. 

NBC News will continue to track voting issues throughout the day, so check back for updates to this story.

advertisement