WATCH: All eyes on Georgia gubernatorial race

Most Georgia polling stations will close at 7 p.m., but some are court-ordered to stay open longer due to issues reported earlier at a few polling places.

Georgia is among the key battleground states in the 2018 midterms, and Democrat Stacey Abrams is neck-and-neck with Republican challenger Brian Kemp, the secretary of state.

Voters in the state have been dealing with long lines malfunctioning machines and most polling places expect an evening rush.

The Abrams campaign said it is seeing record turnout in predominantly African American districts, but that is also where it is seeing long lines. As of now, the campaign said there is an effort to get more machines where they are needed. And her team is encouraging folks to stay in line.

Kemp's campaign is encouraged by the record turnout, but a campaign source told NBC News it is holding true to their internal models. The source added that the campaign believes Abrams is worried because she is so busy today, particularly by campaigning in low-turnout counties such as Chatham and Dougherty.