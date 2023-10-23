Eyes on 2024: DeSantis vs. Haley hits the airwaves

The escalating feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has hit the airwaves, with the super PACs boosting their campaigns launching dueling TV ads over the weekend.

SFA Fund Inc., the group backing Haley, is up with a new 30-second spot responding to attacks from DeSantis over her past comments about refugees from Gaza. A narrator says DeSantis is “lying” and “throwing mud,” and the ad then plays footage of Haley saying: “I’ve always said we shouldn’t take any Gazan refugees in the U.S.” The ad has aired in Iowa and in markets covering New Hampshire, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

Never Back Down, the group backing DeSantis, launched another attack against Haley — this time knocking her for working with Chinese businesses when she served as South Carolina governor. The 30-second spot has aired in Iowa markets as well as the Boston market, which also reaches New Hampshire, per AdImpact.

Never Back Down has not just been boosting DeSantis on the airwaves. NBC News’ Alec Hernández reports that the group has been hosting more events featuring the Florida governor on the campaign trail, helping the campaign save cash for the final stretch before the Iowa caucuses.

In other campaign news …

The virtual campaign: The New York Times examines the DeSantis campaign’s “hyper-online strategy,” noting that the strategy is now a “glaring weakness” and shows how “losing the virtual race can drag down an in-real-life campaign.”

On the airwaves: The Biden campaign is considering expanding its early advertising effort, per the Washington Post, although Democrats are divided over whether the campaign’s positive economic messaging is an effective strategy.

Losing support: President Joe Biden’s staunch support for Israel may be costing him support among Muslim and Arab Americans in Michigan, a critical swing state Biden won by a narrow margin in 2020, NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald, Shaquille Brewster and Kailani Koenig report.

Vivek’s take: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has called for the U.S. to implement its own “Iron Dome,” referring to Israel’s missile-defense system. But NBC’s Katherine Koretski writes that the U.S. does not actually face threats from the same kind of missiles as Israel.

Scott doubles down: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., defended his comments that Biden has “blood on his hands” after Hamas attacked Israel, telling ABC, “I’m a happy warrior, without any question. But we are now in the midst of a conflict, and so the warrior in me requires responsibility to start at the top.” Scott has struggled to break through the GOP primary, and Politico reports that some of Scott’s allies are disappointed in his campaign.

Trump trials: A judge paused the partial gag order issued to former President Donald Trump in the federal election interference case. In the Georgia election interference case, Trump’s co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who advised Trump’s campaign, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors on Friday. And in the civil fraud trial in New York, a judge fined Trump for posting about the judge’s law clerk online, and threatened to put Trump in prison if he continues to violate a partial gag order in that case.

He’s out: Businessman and longshot presidential candidate Perry Johnson dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination on Friday, NBC’s Alex Tabet reports, as Johnson considers running for Senate in Michigan.

Litmus test: NBC’s Henry Gomez chronicles the GOP Senate candidates grappling “with Trump-skeptical pasts.”

He’s out, too: Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando dropped out of Maryland’s Democratic Senate primary on Friday, leaving it as largely a race between Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Wanted: Election officials: The Associated Press documents the “vacuum of institutional knowledge across the country” as many election officials have left their posts or retired, including in one key county in Pennsylvania.