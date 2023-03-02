Eyes on 2024: Keeping up with the Never Trumpers

Two of the more prominent “Never Trump” Republicans from last year’s Congress made headlines Wednesday — former Reps. Liz Cheney, Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, Ill.

Cheney will join the University of Virginia as a professor of practice through the fall, where she’ll be working with the Center for Politics. And Politico reported that Kinzinger is launching an ad campaign to combat extremism in both parties that will include television and digital ads, as well as a guerilla marketing campaign like what was spotted on Capitol Hill this week.

Where the two go from here remains to be seen, but both perches will make the former lawmakers far less visible than they were just months ago, when they served on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

In other campaign news:

On the sidelines: House Republicans who have sought Trump’s endorsement in their own races largely aren’t returning the favor, and instead staying out of the presidential primary so far in a sign that Trump’s influence in the party may be waning, per Politico.

DeSantis’ new media friends: Grid reports on how Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has been leaning on new conservative media outlets to help build prominence on the right.

Ain’t no party: A Florida state House member has offered a new bill that would bar the Democratic Party from the state for its past support of slavery.

See you in court: Republican Kari Lake, who lost last year’s race for Arizona governor and is weighing a Senate run, is taking her election challenge to the state Supreme Court.

Backing Lee: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass endorsed Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee in the state’s open Senate race.

Keeping up with the 2022 GOPers: Two prominent GOP candidates from last cycle, former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin and Washington’s Tiffany Smiley, are launching political action committees.

If at first you don’t succeed: The Dispatch reports that former GOP congressional candidate Hung Cao is meeting with National Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Daines about a potential Senate bid in Virginia.

King’s gambit: Maine Independent Sen. Angus King, who is up for re-election next year, says he will “probably support” the resolution to block Washington D.C.’s new crime law, according to NBC News’ Frank Thorp V.

End of an era: Democratic strategist Guy Cecil is stepping down from his role leading Priorities USA, which he’s led since 2015.

New leaderships: CHC Bold PAC, is the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has a new leader — California Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez, the first woman to hold that position, per a press release.