Midterm roundup: Palmetto primaries

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is in the spotlight as two South Carolina Republicans who strongly condemned the attack — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — are a few days away from facing Trump-backed primary challengers.

Trump is working to take both lawmakers down, NBC News’ Allan Smith reports, although they took different approaches to his impeachment. Mace ultimately voted not to impeach Trump, while Rice was one of 10 Republicans to do so. Mace has since tempered her criticism of Trump, while Rice stood by his impeachment vote.

“Win, lose or draw, I did the right thing, and I know I did the right thing,” Rice told Smith. Mace and Rice face their challengers on Tuesday, and if no candidate wins a majority of the primary vote, the top two head to a June 28 runoff.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Illinois Governor: The Democratic Governors Association, which has spent millions attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the GOP primary, is up with a new ad that argues Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey is “too conservative.” The strategy is a tried-and-true way groups meddle in opposing parties’ primaries to endear candidates with base voters.

Michigan Governor: GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested Thursday on charges relating to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, including “disorderly conduct and willfully injuring or attacking U.S. property,” NBC News’ Ryan J. Reilly, Pete Williams and Henry J. Gomez report.

Pennsylvania Governor: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro called his opponent, GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 an “insurrectionist” in a tweet during Thursday’s hearing.

Pennsylvania Senate: In a new web ad, Republicans criticize Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman and accuse him of not being transparent about his health after his stroke last month.

Montana-01: Ryan Zinke, Trump’s former Interior Secretary, won the GOP primary for Montana’s 1st District, per NBC News’ Decision Desk. Zinke had Trump’s endorsement in the race.

Nevada-01: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed three House candidates Thursday, including Democrat Amy Viela, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Tuesday’s primary.

New York-23: Republican Carl Paladino said in a 2021 interview that Hitler is “the kind of leader we need today.” Paladino is endorsed by GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.