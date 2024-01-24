Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF intensifies assault on southern Gaza's main city

What we know
- Israel's military said today it was intensifying operations around Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city. The assault has forced thousands of civilians to flee the area, although many remain trapped in the encircled city. Around 850 patients were still inside the city's main Nasser Hospital, according to the Doctors Without Borders aid group.
- Overnight, the U.S. said it struck Houthi missiles, radar sites and weapons depots in Yemen that had been prepared to attack cargo ships and American assets in the Red Sea. The military said it also carried out strikes yesterday against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Iraq.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed yesterday that his forces would not stop fighting until “absolute victory” was acheived. His comments came a day after 24 soldiers were killed as a building was being wired for demolition with explosives. It marked the deadliest day for his country's forces since the war began.
- More than 25,490 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 63,300 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 221 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Matt Bradley, Chantal Da Silva, Anna Schecter and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
Operations in Khan Younis are intensifying, Israel's military says
The Israeli military is intensifying operations around Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city, it said in statement on Telegram today.
It added that it had killed multiple members of Hamas as it battles the militant group around Gaza's second-largest city.
NBC News has not been able to independently verify the claims.
Civilians flee Khan Younis
Carrying what they could of their belongings Palestinians fled the city of Khan Younis yesterday, as fierce fighting continued around Gaza's second-largest city.One child guided a flock of sheep along a road as he fled the city, which the Israeli military said it had encircled yesterday.
U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack
U.S. forces early Wednesday struck two Houthi missiles that had been prepared to attack cargo ships and U.S. assets in the Southern Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said in a statement overnight.
The early morning strikes targeted two missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and were undertaken in “self-defense” given their posture, Central Command said. The missiles were destroyed, it said.
“They presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region,” Central Command said in its statement. “This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.”
Iran-backed Houthi militants began attacking Red Sea cargo ships in November as they used shipping lanes important to global trade. Houthis have expressed dismay over Israel’s warfare in Gaza and sympathize with the Palestinians who live in the region.
IDF soldiers inside Gaza
An image supplied by the Israeli Army today shows soldiers during ongoing ground operations at an undisclosed location inside the Gaza Strip.
