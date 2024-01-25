Israel-Hamas war live updates: Strike on Gaza shelter kills at least 12, U.N. says

What we know
- The United Nations said a shelter housing thousands of displaced civilians in Gaza was hit by Israeli tank shells, killing at least 12 people amid intensified fighting in the area. Israel has denied responsibility for the strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, and said it is investigating whether Hamas was behind the explosion. The U.S. denounced the deadly attack, and emphasized the need to protect civilians.
- Qatar has said it was appalled by leaked comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disparaging the country's role as a mediator with Hamas. In a meeting with hostages' families, Netanyahu reportedly said the Gulf state's role as a broker with the militant group was “problematic.” Qatar said this was “irresponsible and destructive,” threatening to undermine talks over a new deal.
- Houthi naval forces claimed to have directly hit a U.S. warship in the Red Sea yesterday, forcing two merchant ships to ''retreat.'' The U.S. said it shot down two of the three missiles and that there were no injuries or damage from the latest attack by the Iran-backed militants.
- More than 25,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 63,700 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 221 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
China denies providing weapons to Gaza, defense ministry says
HONG KONG — China has denied it has provided weapons to Hamas after Israeli media reports claiming a number of Chinese weapons had been used in Gaza.
“Since the beginning of the Israel-Palestine conflicts, China has provided food, healthcare and other first aid, but never sent any weapons to Gaza,” a spokesperson for the defense ministry said in a news conference today.
Senior Colonel Wu Qian added that Beijing had always adopted a “prudent and responsible” attitude in terms of weapons exports.
“We strictly abide by three principles, including contributing to the legitimate self-defense capability of the recipient country, not jeopardizing the peace, safety and stability of the region and not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.”
Hostage families attempt to block aid into Gaza
TEL AVIV — Some of the relatives of Israelis still held hostage in Gaza attempted to block aid from reaching the enclave this morning amid mounting frustration over the lack of a deal to see their loved ones released.
Families were expected to attempt to block the Kerem Shalom crossing at Israel's border with Gaza at around 8 a.m. local time this morning, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, which represents families whose loved ones remain in Hamas' captivity.
In photos published by the Times of Israel, some demonstrators could be seen marching toward the border. “Nobody can stop us," Danny Elgarat, who has relatives held in Gaza, told the newspaper.
It was not immediately clear if the demonstrators made it to the border crossing or were successful in blocking aid into Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis has spiraled over the months since the war began. A spokesperson for the forum representing hostage families told NBC News there appeared to have been difficulties in reaching the border due to road blocks.
Hostage posters defaced in London
The remains of posters of Israeli hostages on a wall in central London yesterday.In an attempt to galvanise support, Artists Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid designed the now-ubiquitous posters, which can be seen in cities across the world.
Many of the posters, however, continue to be torn down by those apposed to Israel, in particular the government's response to the October 7 attacks.
IDF says its aerial forces and artillery didn’t strike U.N. facility
The Israel Defense Forces has ruled out the possibility that a strike against a United Nations facility in Khan Younis came from its aerial forces or artillery.
Twelve people were reported killed and others were injured in the strike at a facility of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which an agency official said came from two tank shells.
“After an examination of our operational systems, the IDF has currently ruled out that this incident is a result of an aerial or artillery strike by the IDF,” the IDF said in a statement. “A thorough review of the operations of the forces in the vicinity is underway.”
“The IDF is also examining the possibility that the strike was a result of Hamas fire,” the statement said.
United Nations shelter struck in southern Gaza
Smoke and flames rise from a UNRWA building where displaced civilians had been taking shelter in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza yesterday.
