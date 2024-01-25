Israel-Hamas war live updates: Strike on Gaza shelter kills at least 12, U.N. says

China denies providing weapons to Gaza, defense ministry says

HONG KONG — China has denied it has provided weapons to Hamas after Israeli media reports claiming a number of Chinese weapons had been used in Gaza.

“Since the beginning of the Israel-Palestine conflicts, China has provided food, healthcare and other first aid, but never sent any weapons to Gaza,” a spokesperson for the defense ministry said in a news conference today.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian added that Beijing had always adopted a “prudent and responsible” attitude in terms of weapons exports.

“We strictly abide by three principles, including contributing to the legitimate self-defense capability of the recipient country, not jeopardizing the peace, safety and stability of the region and not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.”