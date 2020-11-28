Pfizer's first Covid-19 vaccine doses flown to U.S.

The first doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are on the move.

A source familiar with the planning tells NBC News that United Airlines has already flown its first doses of the vaccine on a chartered plane from Belgium. The flight was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Pfizer is developing the vaccine with German partner BioNTech. The pharmaceutical has said it has vaccine production facilities in Puurs, Belgium; St. Louis, Missouri; Andover, Maryland; and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Pfizer has already applied for emergency use authorization, and its vaccine will be distributed upon federal approval.

United wouldn't confirm details, but in a written statement said it will "support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale."

In a separate statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was "supporting the first mass air shipment of a vaccine."

A source familiar with the process told NBC News the FAA is allowing United to carry 15,000 pounds of dry ice per flight — five times more than is usually permitted — to keep the doses sufficiently cold.