25 hostages are released as Israel-Hamas deal pauses Gaza fighting

A group of 25 hostages — 13 Israelis and 12 Thais — were released from the Gaza Strip on Friday, as a breakthrough deal between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting in the war took hold after weeks of secretive diplomacy.

13 Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, a regional diplomat with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. An IDF source also said they were released and had been transferred to Egypt. They were then expected to be taken by Israeli authorities to an airbase in Israel for medical treatment, counseling and ultimately to be reunited with their relatives.

In exchange, Israel was set to release 39 Palestinians, comprising 24 women and 15 teenage males, who it has been holding in detention for a range of alleged offenses.

In addition to that deal, 12 Thai nationals captured from Israel on Oct. 7 were also released by Hamas, the country's prime minister posted on social media.

Meanwhile, a cease-fire planned for at least four days largely held — allowing hundreds of trucks carrying aid and some fuel into the densely-populated enclave that has been besieged and bombarded for weeks since Hamas’ surprise terror attack. The deal offered some relief for the 2.3 million people living in Gaza with dwindling supplies, some of whom streamed out of shelters Friday morning to head home in defiance of Israeli military warnings.

It has also offered hope to the families of the roughly 240 hostages believed taken on Oct. 7, who have led a tireless pressure campaign to bring their loved ones home.

The deal, brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, is in all set to release at least 50 hostages. In return Israel says it will free 150 Palestinian prisoners. No Americans were expected to be part of the first group, a senior Biden administration official said.

Prior to this only four people had been freed from Gaza, leaving in two pairs, and Israel freed one of its soldiers while conducting ground operations in the strip. Two others, including another soldier, have been found dead.

The fate of the hostages has been a central source of grief and turmoil in Israel. The families have campaigned relentlessly, including taking over a public square opposite the defense ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, and marching 40 miles from the city to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem.

“We’re just parents praying that our son comes out,” Rachel Goldberg, mother of American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, told NBC News.