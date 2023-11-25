Israel-Hamas war live updates: Second group of hostages set to be released as truce holds

Five elderly released hostages are 'stable,' hospital says TEL AVIV — The hospital treating five elderly hostages released yesterday said their conditions were "stable" this morning. "Each one is being treated according to the examination passed yesterday by the medical team, and they are being embraced by their family," Wolfson Medical Center said in a statement. "We are waiting and hoping for the return of all the abductees." Share this -





A Palestinian prisoner returns home

Wearing a Hamas headband, Aseel al-Titi was greeted by friends and at the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank yesterday. Al-Titi was among the 39 prisoners released from an Israeli jail yesterday as part of a hostage-prisoner swap.

Majdi Mohammed / AP





Report: 42 Palestinian prisoners to be released today

Israel's Channel 13 reported that 42 Palestinian prisoners were set to be released today in exchange for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. NBC News has not independently confirmed the number of people on the list of prisoners.





Hamas to release 13 hostages today

Hamas is set to release 13 hostages today, according to a diplomatic source with knowledge of the talks. "They're trying to get one more but not confirmed yet," the source adds.





LA police investigate possible hate crime at AIPAC president's home

Police in Los Angeles were investigating a case of vandalism at the home of the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as a possible hate crime.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the demonstrators set off smoke devices and threw red paint on the driveway of the home of AIPAC President Michael Tuchin.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on X that the incident happened Thursday and that officers took reports of vandalism/hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

Video posted to social media on showed a group of people, some carrying Palestinian flags, outside a home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. A man could be seen in the video confronting the demonstrators and apparently kicking at one of the flags as the woman recording the encounter seemingly shouted for him to not "be physical."

A neighbor told NBC Los Angeles that he was hit from behind with a steel pole after confronting the group. The social media video also showed a demonstrator throwing something at a lawn near the woman who was recording the affair.

"Hate and violence will not be tolerated in our City," Mayor Karen Bass said on X. "LAPD will continue to work with city and business leaders to keep Angelenos safe."





West Bank celebrations greet Palestinians freed by Israel

Raucous crowds packed West Bank streets Saturday to celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoners under a cease-fire agreement that was expected to also see the release of 50 hostages taken by Hamas.

The celebrants with World Cup-energy roiled in the streets and waved Palestinian flags to mark the occasion. Yesterday, 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from jails in Israel and allowed to cross into Gaza amid the four-day cease-fire.





Children's hospital receives 8 hostages

The crowd reacts in ''Hostages Square'' outside Tel Aviv's Art Museum as the first group of hostages returns safely to Israel last night. Gili Yaari / NurPhoto via Reuters Connect

Leaders at Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel in the city of Petach Tikvah said the institution is examining eight released hostages who arrived there today. They include four children, three mothers, and a grandmother, the CEO of the hospital, Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, said during a news conference.

"Their physical condition is good and they're currently undergoing medical and emotional assessment by the medical and psychological team," she said.

Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel was one of six hospitals designated by Israel's government to receive released hostages and check out their physical and mental health, a health ministry official said.

Show more

A total of 22 hostages held by militants were released today, Israeli Defense Forces said; a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross said the number was 24. At least 13 are Israeli; the rest are said to be foreigners from places including Thailand.

Israel was expected to release 39 jailed Palestinians under the four-day cease-fire; 33 have already been released, Red Cross officials said.

"There are not enough words to express the emotion that we're feeling at this time," Bron-Harley said. "Together with the families in the entire nation of Israel, we will do our utmost to care for the physical and emotional health of the returned hostages. From our perspective, this is a national mission."





Hospital raided by Israeli forces was treating 73 ill patients, WHO says

Al-Shifa hospital, which was the largest such institution in Gaza, was treating at least 73 severely ill or injured patients when it was all but shut down this week, the World Health Organization said in a statement yesterday.

The 73 were part of a WHO-enabled transfer of 151 total patients from Al-Shifa that started on Wednesday, the United Nations agency said. They were taken to the European Gaza Hospital and Al Najjar Hospital in Gaza's southern region, it said.

An additional 100 patients and staff members remained at Al-Shifa in the north despite its demise "due to lack of water, fuel, medical supplies, food, and staff, and recent military incursions," the WHO said.

The 73 included 19 people in wheelchairs, 18 dialysis patients, and 26 patients with serious spinal injuries, according to the WHO.





Amid cease-fire, Israeli official says Hamas' end is unfinished business

Feelings of peace and hope may fill the air tonight amid the four-day cease-fire that's facilitating the release of hostages held by Hamas and prisoners held by Israel, but the war isn't over yet, a top Israeli official said.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari reminded Israelis in a video address tonight that the mission to eradicate Hamas is not over.

Hargari noted that even the exchange of hostages was a half-step forward, with the vast majority of the estimated 240 abducted in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel remaining in the custody of Hamas militants despite today's release of 24 hostages.

"Today the world watched and breathed a collective sigh of relief," Hagari said. But he added, "But we must never lose sight of ... babies who were not reunited with their loved ones, who are still being held by Hamas."

He said the fighting must carry on in order to secure the freedom of all the hostages, put an end to what he characterized as a terrorist Hamas regime, and ensure that Oct. 7 happens "never again."





