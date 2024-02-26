Israel-Hamas war live updates: Military presents Netanyahu with Gaza civilian evacuation plan

What we know
- Israel's military has presented the war Cabinet with an evacuation and operational plan for areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said today. Netanyahu had asked for a plan for the civilian evacuation of Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah ahead of a planned assault on the area where more than 1 million people are seeking shelter.
- Officials from United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel "came to an understanding" over the weekend on the outline of a temporary cease-fire deal, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday. A Hamas official said the group was committed to the negotiation process, while Netanyahu said Israel would not compromise on ''total victory.''
- An active-duty Air Force servicemember has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. yesterday. The man appeared to have filmed the protest, and yelled ''Free Palestine'' before collapsing to the ground. The Air Force confirmed he was an active-duty airman after the incident, and the embassy said no other workers were hurt.
- Israel has failed to comply with an order by the United Nations' top court to provide urgently needed aid to people in the Gaza Strip, Human Rights Watch said today, a month after a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered the country to moderate its war. The plan submitted to Israel's war Cabinet included proposals to get aid into the enclave.
- More than 29,700 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 69,800 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 237 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
A boy looks out over ruined Rafah mosque
A Palestinian boy looks out over the ruins of the Al-Faruq mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza yesterday.
Israel is blocking aid to Gazans in violation of ICJ order, Human Rights Watch says
Israel has failed to comply with an order by the United Nations’ top court to provide urgently needed aid to desperate people in the Gaza Strip, Human Rights Watch said Monday, a month after a landmark ruling in The Hague ordered Israel to moderate its war.
In a preliminary response to a South African petition accusing Israel of genocide, the U.N.’s top court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. It stopped short of ordering an end to its military offensive that has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe in the tiny Palestinian enclave. Israel vehemently denies the charges against it, saying it is fighting a war in self-defense.
Under the orders, Israel must submit a report on what it is doing to adhere to the measures within a month. While Monday marked a month since the court’s orders were issued, it was not immediately clear whether Israel had handed in such a report. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.
Human Rights Watch said Israel was not adhering to the court’s order on aid provision, citing a 30% drop in the daily average number of aid trucks entering Gaza in the weeks following the court’s ruling.
It said Israel was not adequately facilitating fuel deliveries to hard-hit northern Gaza and blamed Israel for blocking aid from reaching the north, where the World Food Program said last week it was forced to suspend aid deliveries because of increasing chaos in the isolated part of the territory.
