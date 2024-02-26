Israel-Hamas war live updates: Military presents Netanyahu with Gaza civilian evacuation plan

Over 70,000 people have been wounded in the city, and thousands of people are still missing under the rubble, the statement added.

At least 29,782 people have been killed in the enclave since Oct. 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram today.

A Palestinian boy looks out over the ruins of the Al-Faruq mosque, levelled by Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza yesterday.

Israel is blocking aid to Gazans in violation of ICJ order, Human Rights Watch says

Israel has failed to comply with an order by the United Nations’ top court to provide urgently needed aid to desperate people in the Gaza Strip, Human Rights Watch said Monday, a month after a landmark ruling in The Hague ordered Israel to moderate its war.

In a preliminary response to a South African petition accusing Israel of genocide, the U.N.’s top court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza. It stopped short of ordering an end to its military offensive that has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe in the tiny Palestinian enclave. Israel vehemently denies the charges against it, saying it is fighting a war in self-defense.

Under the orders, Israel must submit a report on what it is doing to adhere to the measures within a month. While Monday marked a month since the court’s orders were issued, it was not immediately clear whether Israel had handed in such a report. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Human Rights Watch said Israel was not adhering to the court’s order on aid provision, citing a 30% drop in the daily average number of aid trucks entering Gaza in the weeks following the court’s ruling.

