Titanic submersible live updates: ‘Catastrophic implosion’ fuels grief and search for answers

As the families of the five men who lost their lives on the Titan submersible grieve, the focus has turned to finding out what caused the "catastrophic implosion" believed to have killed the explorers.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that debris had been discovered near the bow of the wrecked Titanic on the ocean floor after a frantic international search in the North Atlantic.

A U.S. Navy analysis of acoustic data had “detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” near the Titan around the time it lost communications on Sunday, a senior Navy official said. The sound was not definitive, but it was immediately shared with commanders, who decided to keep searching, the official said.

The investigation will now turn to determining what caused the implosion as questions remain about the fate of the submersible and the search that captivated people around the world.