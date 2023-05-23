‘Flying Classroom’ program inspiring Florida students to explore STEM

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At Miami Springs’ Academy for Innovative Education, students get to explore different areas of STEM, inspiring careers in science through exploration and experiences. It’s all part of Captain Barrington Irving’s program called the “Flying Classroom.” NBC 6 South Florida anchor Constance Jones shares more.May 23, 2023

