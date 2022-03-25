14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride
14-year-old Tyre Sampson died Thursday after falling from a ride billed as the tallest of its kind at ICON Park in Orlando. Slingshot Group, the company that operated the ride, says it’s “cooperating with authorities and cannot speculate on a photograph or videos.”March 25, 2022
