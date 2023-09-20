IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods

Nightly News

Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods

02:47

Greece is facing a war with climate change after a summer of devastating storms, ferocious wildfires and scorching heat. NBC News’ Keir Simmons spoke with flood victims in the country and the prime minister on the impact of the crisis.Sept. 20, 2023

    Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods

