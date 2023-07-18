IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Eight cases of locally transmitted malaria discovered in Florida, Texas

01:58

Locally transmitted cases of malaria were recently discovered in Sarasota County, Florida and in Texas — something the U.S. has not seen in decades. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander got an inside look at the CDC’s insectary and shares more about their work to combat mosquito-borne illnesses.July 18, 2023

