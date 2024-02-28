IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
High court to consider Trump's immunity claim
Feb. 28, 202402:05

The Supreme Court announced that it will take up former President Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution on charges that he unlawfully tried to overturn the 2020 election. The court will hear arguments in the case in late April. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.Feb. 28, 2024

