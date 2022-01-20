IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inflation a key issue for voters in battleground Pennsylvania ahead of midterms

02:15

As we look ahead to the midterms in our “County to County” series, NBC News’ Dasha Burns speaks to voters in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania about how inflation has impacted their lives and businesses. Increasing gas, grocery and supply prices are heavy on the minds of voters, as some say they feel left behind by the Democratic party.Jan. 20, 2022

