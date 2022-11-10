IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students

    01:29

  • Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters

    01:45

  • Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall

    02:41

  • Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces

    01:36

  • DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Key battleground results, control of House still in question

    01:54

  • Midterm elections did not result in red wave despite predictions

    03:05

  • 36 critical governor’s seats up for election

    01:52

  • Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats

    01:52

  • NBC News projects Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio

    03:01

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot

    01:29

  • FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far

    02:21

  • House of Representatives control up for grabs

    02:14

  • Polls beginning to close in certain states

    02:07

  • Millions of Americans cast their vote in consequential midterm election

    04:24

  • Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections

    01:42

  • Ohio Senate candidates focusing on economic issues

    02:22

  • Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion

    01:18

  • Biden, Trump making last effort on campaign trail to sway voters

    03:38

Nightly News

Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections

01:43

NBC News’ Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell break down some of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterm elections.Nov. 10, 2022

  • Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students

    01:29

  • Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters

    01:45

  • Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall

    02:41

  • Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces

    01:36

  • DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All