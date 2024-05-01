IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Some new NFL faces have never played competitive football

01:30

The NFL has started to recruit rugby stars to fill its ranks, including former English winger Travis Clayton, who appeared at the NFL draft wearing the Union Jack. NBC News' Kaylee Hartung reports.May 1, 2024

