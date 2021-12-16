IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts

    04:11

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • Author and activist bell hooks dies at age 69

    02:13

  • Board upholds firing of officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor

    00:58

  • German police stop assassination plot over Covid rules

    02:32

  • Company behind teacher 'Dash for Cash' fundraiser apologizes

    02:40

  • Jurors hear testimony on use of force in Kim Potter trial

    02:48

  • Meadows' text messages reveal pleas for Trump intervention during Jan. 6 riot

    03:34

  • Arkansas server fired after $4,400 tip dispute

    02:44

  • Millennials join forces with friends to buy homes, start mortgages together

    04:48

  • Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny

    02:21

  • O.J. Simpson no longer on parole from 2008 armed robbery conviction

    00:18

  • Lower risk of suicide, depression in transgender youths linked to hormone therapy

    02:35

  • How to eat healthy while enjoying holiday travel

    02:51

  • D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    01:46

  • New York counties refuse to enforce mask mandate as Covid cases rises

    04:32

NBC News NOW

Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

03:49

L’Oréal Paris is recognizing an extraordinary group of women who continued to make a difference during a year filled with obstacles and uncertainty. NBC News NOW anchor Savannah Sellers spoke to one of the honorees, actress Gemma Chan, about the event and her work off-screen. Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts

    04:11

  • Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case

    02:11

  • Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses

    04:35

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All