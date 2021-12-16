Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’
L’Oréal Paris is recognizing an extraordinary group of women who continued to make a difference during a year filled with obstacles and uncertainty. NBC News NOW anchor Savannah Sellers spoke to one of the honorees, actress Gemma Chan, about the event and her work off-screen. Dec. 16, 2021
