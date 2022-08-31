IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business

00:53

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it is closing roughly 150 underperforming stores and reducing its workforce by about 20 percent as the home good retailer seeks to fix its struggling business. CNBC’s Dominic Chu reports. Aug. 31, 2022

