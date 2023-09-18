IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Blinken on prisoner exchange with Iran: 'Our fellow citizens are free'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to reporters after five Americans who were wrongfully imprisoned in Iran. Blinken thanked State Department officials and President Biden for their work and support on the arrangement and assured the U.S. would continue to work to free other Americans wrongfully detained abroad.Sept. 18, 2023

