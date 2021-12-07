Author Brene Brown is working on a new project, a book that defines 87 human emotions into what she calls “an atlas of the heart.” She spoke with Joshua Johnson about the project and how she feels it clarifies what’s going on in the world today. Dec. 7, 2021
Brene Brown shares insights from new project
09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'
06:43
Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return
02:47
Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas
03:27
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial
02:47
Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call