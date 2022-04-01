Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers
04:36
The Buffalo Bills will be building a brand new $1.4 billion football stadium with a majority of taxpayer money. Some New York taxpayers are unhappy with the deal calling it a "giveaway for billionaires." April 1, 2022
