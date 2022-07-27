China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
China has said it will respond with “forceful measures” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province. While Pelosi has bipartisan support in her potential visit to Taiwan, President Biden has warned that the trip is “not a good idea right now” amid escalating tensions with China. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports. July 27, 2022

