IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

    02:30

  • Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash

    01:10

  • Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting

    01:17

  • Suspect arrested in mass stabbing that killed at least two on Las Vegas strip

    00:15

  • California family of four kidnapped and murdered

    01:30

  • Anna Sorokin wins release from immigration detention

    04:17

  • Daniel Prude’s family reaches $12 million settlement with Rochester over 2020 death

    01:27

  • Kevin Spacey's trial begins years after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual abuse

    03:01

  • Multiple injured, at least one killed, in Las Vegas stabbing

    01:27

  • Sheriff outlines timeline of California family's kidnapping and murder

    04:27

  • Video shows gunman kidnap California family later found dead

    01:16

  • 'Our worst fears have been confirmed': California family kidnapped on camera found dead

    01:38

  • Oath Keepers militia group members charged with seditious conspiracy back in court

    02:43

  • Sexual abuse trial against Kevin Spacey to begin in New York

    03:36

  • Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ team reach settlement in Halyna Hutchins suit

    03:19

  • Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident

    03:36

  • American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10

  • DEA seizes 15,000 fentanyl pills packed in a Lego box

    02:23

  • Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36

NBC News NOW

DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

03:17

A district attorney in Las Vegas says he plans on bringing murder charges against the suspect in the deadly stabbing attack on the Vegas strip that left two people dead and six more in critical condition. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports. Oct. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

    02:30

  • Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash

    01:10

  • Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting

    01:17

  • Suspect arrested in mass stabbing that killed at least two on Las Vegas strip

    00:15

  • California family of four kidnapped and murdered

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All