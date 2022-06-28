IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Dozens of migrants found dead in big-rig trailer in San Antonio

  • Now Playing

    Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades

    02:10

  • Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up

    01:59

  • 'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

    03:59

  • Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas

    06:38

  • Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage

    03:37

  • Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage

    03:23

  • Governor Beshear on the rescue effort in Kentucky

    01:54

  • Deadly tornado outbreak leaves Bowling Green, Kentucky unrecognizable

    02:21

  • Mayfield, Kentucky searches for the missing following tornado outbreak

    02:35

  • 'I'm not leaving this house, I paid for it': Detroit resident speaks about 'fake landlord' scam

    04:55

  • Affordable housing will help California alleviate carbon, homelessness

    04:28

  • CDC announces targeted eviction moratorium after Capitol Hill protests

    04:36

  • Detroit homes over-assessed as residents struggle with property taxes, advocates say

    03:00

  • How Denver is addressing surge in pandemic homelessness

    06:22

  • Denver looks to expand city-sanctioned campsites to address homelessness

    02:02

  • Boise housing market flourishes as people leave cities amid pandemic

    05:44

  • Cities find creative ways to keep people in their homes as CDC set to lift eviction ban

    04:49

NBC News NOW

Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

05:09

Detroit homeowners claim the local government is overassessing property taxes leading to widespread foreclosures across the city. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to some of those residents about what they lost and what they're fighting for now. June 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Detroit residents fight for restitution after overassessed homes caused foreclosures 

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

    05:05

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

    05:05

  • Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades

    02:10

  • Home mortgage rates reach five percent as competition heats up

    01:59

  • 'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

    03:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All