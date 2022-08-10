Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla stock amid Twitter legal battle

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth $6.88 billion after selling off shares worth $8.4 billion in April. Musk agreed to acquire Twitter in April for about $44 billion but has since attempted to back out of the agreement which led to Twitter suing him.   Aug. 10, 2022

