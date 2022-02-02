Explainer: Is Covid entering an endemic stage?

After more than two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began, most experts believe the virus will soon transition from pandemic to an endemic stage. NBC News’ senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres breaks down what an endemic phase means and how it could impact millions of Americans. Feb. 2, 2022
