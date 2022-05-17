IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

The public court battle between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp is taking off on social media with memes and videos taking aim mostly at Heard. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt reports on how the "memeification" of the trial is reopening wounds for domestic violence survivors. May 17, 2022

