Most medical debts to be removed from credit reports
A significant number of U.S. consumers will have their medical collection debt dropped from their credit report, the nation's biggest credit reporting bureaus announced Friday. Annamaria Andriotis from the Wall Street Journal about this new plan to offer consumers a chance at a clean slate.March 18, 2022
