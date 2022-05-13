Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

- Now Playing
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
- UP NEXT
Georgia drivers struggle to cope with inflation, rising gas prices05:05
Biden focusing on struggling farmers in new push to beat inflation02:49
How voters in Duval County, Florida, are dealing with inflation03:40
Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation02:42
Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, remains near 40-year high01:20
How rising inflation could impact how Americans vote in midterm elections04:40
Biden to unveil plan to fight inflation, lower costs03:57
Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge02:14
U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation01:55
April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation02:40
Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio03:39
U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April00:25
Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points02:16
Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase00:58
Stocks plunge after Federal Reserve announces increased interest rates02:13
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year01:45
Consumers show signs of cutting back on spending as inflation frustration sets in01:35
Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week01:57
Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions02:46
- Now Playing
Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off03:40
- UP NEXT
Georgia drivers struggle to cope with inflation, rising gas prices05:05
Biden focusing on struggling farmers in new push to beat inflation02:49
How voters in Duval County, Florida, are dealing with inflation03:40
Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation02:42
Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, remains near 40-year high01:20
Play All