Sen. Sinema censured by Arizona Democrats after pro-filibuster vote
Senator Kyrsten Sinema was censured by her own party after Arizona Democrats chose to rebuke her for voting against a filibuster rule change, effectively killing the Democrats’ voting rights bills in the Senate. NBC News’ Ali Vitali breaks explains the Arizona Democratic party’s decision and whether it could impact Sinema’s re-election campaign in 2024. Jan. 24, 2022
