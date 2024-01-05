Live updates: Biden to deliver Jan. 6 anniversary speech as Trump returns to Iowa

Trump campaign mailer accuses DeSantis of trying to 'rig' the Iowa caucuses

Just because Donald Trump is starting to dump on Nikki Haley in earnest, that doesn’t mean he has forgotten about trying to bury Ron DeSantis’s political career.

Trump’s campaign is filling Iowa mailboxes with an ad that accuses the Florida governor and his wife, Casey, of promoting election fraud in an effort to “rig” the Jan. 15 caucuses. The charge is based on an interview last month in which Casey DeSantis called on supporters to come from all over the country to help “because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus.”

That depends on the definition of “participate.” Obviously, out-of-staters aren’t eligible to vote in Iowa. But there’s a long tradition of campaigns importing staff, surrogates and volunteers to the Hawkeye state to boost their efforts. Trump’s son Eric, for example, led a rally for his father in Ankeny, Iowa, Thursday night.

Trump’s campaign, which confirmed the authenticity of a copy of the mailer obtained by NBC News, didn’t stop to appreciate the nuance. “Stop the fraud,” the mailer says in big, capital letters. “Reject DeSantis on January 15th.” Given Trump’s commanding lead in Iowa polling, and recent focus on countering Nikki Haley’s surge in early states, it’s noteworthy that he’s still spending money to go after DeSantis.

Obtained by NBC News

So is the particular claim. It pairs DeSantis with the Democrats that Trump falsely accuses of stealing the 2020 election. If that takes hold with Trump’s dominant wing of the party, it could be hard for DeSantis to recover in future years.