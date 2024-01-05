Live updates: Biden to deliver Jan. 6 anniversary speech as Trump returns to Iowa

Here’s the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- President Joe Biden is set to argue former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy in his first campaign speech of the year near Valley Forge.
- Trump will make his first public campaign stops of the new year with two rallies in Iowa.
- Most of Trump's GOP rivals — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — are also stumping in Iowa 10 days out from the caucuses.
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is staying focused on New Hampshire, holding two events in the state.
Trump campaign mailer accuses DeSantis of trying to 'rig' the Iowa caucuses
Just because Donald Trump is starting to dump on Nikki Haley in earnest, that doesn’t mean he has forgotten about trying to bury Ron DeSantis’s political career.
Trump’s campaign is filling Iowa mailboxes with an ad that accuses the Florida governor and his wife, Casey, of promoting election fraud in an effort to “rig” the Jan. 15 caucuses. The charge is based on an interview last month in which Casey DeSantis called on supporters to come from all over the country to help “because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus.”
That depends on the definition of “participate.” Obviously, out-of-staters aren’t eligible to vote in Iowa. But there’s a long tradition of campaigns importing staff, surrogates and volunteers to the Hawkeye state to boost their efforts. Trump’s son Eric, for example, led a rally for his father in Ankeny, Iowa, Thursday night.
Trump’s campaign, which confirmed the authenticity of a copy of the mailer obtained by NBC News, didn’t stop to appreciate the nuance. “Stop the fraud,” the mailer says in big, capital letters. “Reject DeSantis on January 15th.” Given Trump’s commanding lead in Iowa polling, and recent focus on countering Nikki Haley’s surge in early states, it’s noteworthy that he’s still spending money to go after DeSantis.
So is the particular claim. It pairs DeSantis with the Democrats that Trump falsely accuses of stealing the 2020 election. If that takes hold with Trump’s dominant wing of the party, it could be hard for DeSantis to recover in future years.
Former Capitol Police officer outspoken about Jan. 6 launches run for Congress
Nearly three years ago to the day, then-Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn came face to face with a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Now he hopes to join the ranks of lawmakers he tried to protect on that day and the many since.
On Friday, the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, Dunn launched a campaign in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, joining a crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes.
“Because of Jan. 6 and everything that happened afterwards, it’s clear how much of a threat the extinction of our democracy is — it’s very present right now,” Dunn said in a phone interview Thursday ahead of his announcement.
“I do believe that we’re literally one election cycle away from the extinction of our democracy,” he added.
Biden to argue Trump remains a threat to democracy — a case his campaign thinks resonates with voters
PHILADELPHIA — Biden is kicking off the election year by setting his focus squarely on what he sees as the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump — a return to his “home base,” advisers say, that demonstrates the urgency his campaign sees in addressing his likely general election opponent.
Biden will deliver his first campaign speech of the year — at only the third public campaign event since he announced his re-election bid in April — on Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington and the Continental Army endured a brutal winter during the fight for American independence.
Invoking Washington’s words about the sacrifices Colonial soldiers were making, Biden plans to say the continued fight for democracy remains a “sacred cause,” a senior adviser said. The speech is intended to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Biden will call on Americans to join him in rejecting political violence and attacks on fundamental freedoms, the adviser said.
GOP candidates barnstorm Iowa
Most of the Republican presidential candidates are stumping in Iowa with the first-in-the-nation caucuses just 10 days away.
Trump is making his first public campaign appearances of the new year, holding rallies in Sioux Center and Mason City later today. He held his last rally on Dec. 19 in Waterloo.
Ramaswamy is set to hold six events in Iowa, while DeSantis will hold three Haley will hold two, and Hutchinson will hold one.
Haley will also sit down for an interview with NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns and Des Moines Register chief politics reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel. (Ramaswamy and DeSantis did the same earlier in the week.)
Meanwhile, Christie is staying laser-focused on the second state on the GOP primary calendar with two events in New Hampshire.