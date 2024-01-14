Live updates: GOP presidential campaigns make closing arguments on eve of Iowa caucuses

Latest news from the 2024 presidential campaigns ahead of Iowa caucuses
- With just a day to go before the Iowa caucuses, the candidates are braving subzero weather to deliver their closing arguments to caucusgoers.
- Former President Donald Trump has a nearly 30-point lead in the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll before the caucuses. Meanwhile, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is narrowly ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 20% to his 16%.
- While the majority of likely GOP caucusgoers say they will vote for Trump in the general election if he’s the GOP nominee, regardless of whomever they support on caucus night, nearly half of former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley supporters say they would vote for Democratic President Joe Biden over Trump in a general election matchup.
- Meanwhile, Sen. Joni Ernst, who has declined to endorse a GOP presidential candidate a day before the Iowa caucuses, said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that she would not rule out backing former Trump if he wins in the state, but she also called Haley "a great candidate."
First-time Iowa caucusgoers could fuel a big win for Trump
Former President Donald Trump isn’t just looking to win Iowa’s GOP caucuses on Monday. He’s looking for a big win.
For that, he’ll need supporters like Gene Pinegar to show up. Pinegar, a 72 year-old veteran from Marshall County, has never attended a Republican caucus before. A self-described independent, he registered with the Republican Party just so he can participate this year and support the former president.
“Donald Trump deserves me going, with all the crap that the Democrats put him through,” Pinegar told NBC News in a phone interview on Saturday morning. “You know, I can stand up for him, too.”
A new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers released Saturday finds Trump dominating among first-time caucusgoers, with 56% saying he is their first-choice candidate.
Just 14% back former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, while 13% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 11% back entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
That translates to more support for Trump and Ramaswamy among first-time caucusgoers than among likely caucusgoers overall, and slightly less support for Haley and DeSantis than among the total GOP electorate, according to the poll. The overall results are 48% for Trump, 20% for Haley, 16% for DeSantis and 8% for Ramaswamy.
Final Iowa poll: Trump maintains dominant lead before caucuses
DES MOINES, Iowa — Boosted by his standing with evangelical Christians, first-time caucusgoers and registered Republicans, former President Donald Trump holds a nearly 30-point lead in the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll before Monday’s GOP caucuses.
The poll also finds Trump enjoying the backing of the most enthusiastic and committed likely caucusgoers, which could be crucial as the state grapples with subzero temperatures and even colder wind chills on caucus night.
“I know there’s a lot of controversy on him, but I just feel like he’s the man for the job right now,” said 34-year-old poll respondent Owen Monds of Des Moines, who said he’s caucusing for Trump. “You know, I don’t feel like anybody else who’s running is really qualified like he is.”
The poll shows former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly edging past Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place, although the gap is within the poll’s margin of error.
Yet while Haley’s first-choice support has ticked up, just 9% of her supporters say they’re extremely enthusiastic about her candidacy — substantially lower than the enthusiasm for Trump and even DeSantis.
“There is underlying weakness here,” pollster J. Ann Selzer said of Haley’s standing. “If turnout is low, it seems to me that a disproportionate share of her supporters might stay at home.”