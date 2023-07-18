Trump says Jack Smith sent him a target letter in Jan. 6 probe: Live updates

Trump hints at latest legal setback If Smith does obtain an indictment, it could be the third criminal case against the former president with more to possibly come. In June, Smith indicted Trump on 37 felony counts, each related to his retention of hundreds of classified government documents. Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the classified documents trial, will hear arguments in court today on when the trial should take place. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, Fani Willis, is investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and has said she will announce whether she intends to charge Trump this summer. On Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to halt that probe. The Manhattan district attorney charged Trump in April in relation to hush money payments made to two women before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and the trial is set to begin in March. In September, the New York Attorney General filed a sweeping lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization in connection with her yearslong civil investigation into the company’s business practices. Share this -





Trump set for a town hall with Fox News' Hannity on Tuesday Trump is expected to participate in a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to take place in the afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is set to air at 9 p.m. ET.





Trump says latest legal headwind marks 'a very sad and dark period for our nation.' In announcing that he is the target of an investigation, Trump criticized the investigation and investigators. "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment," Trump said in a statement posted to his Truth social platform. He accused the attorney general, Merrick Garland, of "effectively" issuing a "third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT," reiterated his claim that he is a victim of ceaseless political persecution, and suggested that the "witch hunt" is driven by "election interference," though he did not provide any evidence to support that claim. "It is a very sad and dark period for our nation," Trump concluded.





Trump says he received target letter on Sunday The former president said in his lengthy statement on Truth Social that he had received the target letter on Sunday night from his attorneys. Trump shared the news about the letter on Tuesday morning.





