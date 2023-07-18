Trump says Jack Smith sent him a target letter in Jan. 6 probe: Live updates

The latest on investigations into Trump
- Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has been notified that he is the target of an investigation by a Washington, D.C.-based grand jury examining the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, has led a sprawling investigation in the almost eight months since.
- This is the second grand jury convened by Smith that could render an indictment of Trump. The first was a Miami-based panel that indicted the former president over his handling of classified documents.
Dozens of witnesses have testified before the grand jury
Federal grand jurors probing Trump’s attempts to stop the transfer of presidential power after his 2020 election loss have heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in a wide-ranging investigation that has examined the former president’s conduct spanning the time from before Election Day through the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an NBC News analysis found.
Reporters and producers regularly camp out in the courthouse lobby, watching the staircase and the elevators, trying to spot witnesses entering the grand jury area. Over the course of several months, the Washington residents sitting on the grand jury have heard testimony from witnesses ranging from little-known campaign aides to Secret Service agents to the former vice president of the United States.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, the highest profile witness to appear before the grand jury, testified in late April after a court order to comply with a subpoena, NBC News reported, just over a month before he announced he was challenging Trump for president in 2024. Two of Pence’s aides who were with him at the Capitol on Jan. 6 also testified before a grand jury last summer, before Smith’s appointment. Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short appeared in July 2022, according to a source familiar with his testimony, and several news outlets reported that Greg Jacob, Pence’s counsel, testified as well; he declined to comment.
Trump hints at latest legal setback
If Smith does obtain an indictment, it could be the third criminal case against the former president with more to possibly come.
In June, Smith indicted Trump on 37 felony counts, each related to his retention of hundreds of classified government documents. Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the classified documents trial, will hear arguments in court today on when the trial should take place.
The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, Fani Willis, is investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and has said she will announce whether she intends to charge Trump this summer. On Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to halt that probe.
The Manhattan district attorney charged Trump in April in relation to hush money payments made to two women before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and the trial is set to begin in March.
In September, the New York Attorney General filed a sweeping lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization in connection with her yearslong civil investigation into the company’s business practices.
Trump set for a town hall with Fox News' Hannity on Tuesday
Trump is expected to participate in a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday.
The event is scheduled to take place in the afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is set to air at 9 p.m. ET.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to Trump target letter: 'It's absolute bull----'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out at Democrats and President Joe Biden in reacting to the news of Trump saying he had received a target letter in the Jan. 6 probe.
"Yeah, it’s absolute bull----. Yeah, that’s my reaction. This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges," she told reporters at the Capitol.
Greene said it's part of an effort to cover up "Joe Biden’s crimes" and "Hunter Biden’s crimes."
Joe Biden has not been accused of any crimes and his son Hunter reached a plea agreement in which he is expected plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. He also faced a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.
Trump says latest legal headwind marks 'a very sad and dark period for our nation.'
In announcing that he is the target of an investigation, Trump criticized the investigation and investigators.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment," Trump said in a statement posted to his Truth social platform.
He accused the attorney general, Merrick Garland, of "effectively" issuing a "third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT," reiterated his claim that he is a victim of ceaseless political persecution, and suggested that the "witch hunt" is driven by "election interference," though he did not provide any evidence to support that claim.
"It is a very sad and dark period for our nation," Trump concluded.
Trump says he received target letter on Sunday
The former president said in his lengthy statement on Truth Social that he had received the target letter on Sunday night from his attorneys.
Trump shared the news about the letter on Tuesday morning.
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has been notified that he is the target of an investigation by a Washington-based grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.
Trump said that this effectively means that the Department of Justice will issue a third indictment, charging and arresting him. Trump added that he’s “Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency.”