Hunter Biden charged in special counsel David Weiss investigation: Live updates

Sen. Coons, a Biden ally, not worried that Hunter Biden charges will be a liability for the president Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., one of Biden's closest allies in the Senate brushed off the latest charges against Hunter Biden, saying, "It's not news. It's the same charges that were presented before, right?" Asked if he's concerned the federal indictment of the president's son will be a liability for Biden, Coons said, "Not particularly."





Sen. Rick Scott: Americans 'will never forgive' Biden if he pardons Hunter In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. reposted a letter he wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland in June, criticizing the DOJ's handling of the case. He captioned it with "a warning" for President Biden, saying "The American people will never forgive you or your gross corruption if you pardon Hunter." Scott, a vocal critic of the president, has expressed support for the House GOP's investigations.





GOP Rep. in charge of Biden impeachment inquiry: Indictment 'a very small start' Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that "today's charges are a very small start." "But unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden's DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy," he said. Comer said that there are "mountains of evidence" that shows "Hunter Biden likely committed several felonies." He said Americans expect the Justice Department to apply the law equally. Comer is leading the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.





Special counsel David Weiss will not address media today A spokesperson for Weiss tells NBC News there will be no media availability today by the special counsel.





GOP Republicans argue indictment should've gone further House Republicans reacted swiftly to the news of Hunter Biden's indictment by posting on X (formerly Twitter), with some lamenting that the charges don't go far enough. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia questioned where the indictments against Biden were for "tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking." Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas also called for Hunter to be indicted on more charges, tweeting "Violation of the Foreign Agents Act, anyone?" Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison seemed to imply that President Joe Biden should be charged with crimes, saying that Hunter Biden was "a sacrificial lamb" and that "We want the "Big Guy." House Republicans' investigations into the Bidens have not turned up evidence of wrongdoing by the president. Rep. Darrell Issa of California posted more simply: "Biden's DOJ thinks you're stupid."





Legal experts say the charges against Hunter Biden are rarely brought The charges brought against President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden are rarely prosecuted, legal experts say. Possession of a firearm by a person who is an "unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance" is a rarely used statute that is facing legal challenges and has recently been used as a catch-all charge against white supremacists. The charge is under legal threat. A federal appeals court ruled in June that the government cannot ban those convicted of nonviolent crimes from possessing a weapon, and a federal court in Texas recently ruled — following a major Supreme Court case last year that expanded gun rights — that the ban on drug users possessing weapons violates the Second Amendment. The charge, when brought, has often been used in high-profile cases where the underlying conduct doesn't violate any obvious federal criminal statute, including against the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia. She pleaded guilty to the charge — possessing a firearm while using marijuana — along with a charge of making a false statement. Read the full story here.





Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison Hunter Biden faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison on the three felony counts he was charged with. On Count 1: False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, he faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100. On Count 2: False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, he faces a maximum of 5 years of imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100. On Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance, he faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100.





Here are the details of the Hunter Biden charges: Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges by the Justice Department. Here are the charges: Count 1: False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm

Count 2: False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer

Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance The indictment details that Hunter Biden "knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive" a firearms dealer when on or about Oct. 12, 2018, he was acquiring a gun, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver. He "provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious." The indictment also says that on or about Oct. 12, 2018 through on or about Oct. 23, 2018, in Delaware, Hunter Biden "knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, a narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance...did knowingly possess a firearm."





Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges in July after plea deal derailed Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in July after a plea deal he struck with the government unraveled when the judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement. Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two charges of failure to pay taxes under a deal he struck with the government. Far from signing off on a done deal, he pleaded "not guilty" to those charges instead until the two sides could meet and address the questions posed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. Read the full story here.





