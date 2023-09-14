Hunter Biden charged in special counsel David Weiss investigation: Live updates

What to know about Hunter Biden's indictment
- The president's son has been indicted on three felony counts accusing him of lying about his drug use when buying a gun, court documents show.
- Special counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee, has been overseeing the investigation.
- Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in July after a plea deal struck with the government fell apart.
- Read the indictment here.
- Biden's son and his legal trouble have long been a target of conservatives, who have accused the president of improperly intervening on his son's behalf. GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week opened an impeachment inquiry into the president.
Sen. Coons, a Biden ally, not worried that Hunter Biden charges will be a liability for the president
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., one of Biden's closest allies in the Senate brushed off the latest charges against Hunter Biden, saying, “It’s not news. It’s the same charges that were presented before, right?”
Asked if he's concerned the federal indictment of the president's son will be a liability for Biden, Coons said, "Not particularly."
GOP lawmakers have also been investigating Hunter Biden and the Justice Department's probe
Since taking the majority in January, House Republicans have ramped up their investigations into Hunter Biden and the Justice Department's probe into the president's son that first launched in 2018.
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight committee, has been leading the House GOP investigation into Hunter Biden. In August, he said he had plans to subpoena members of the Biden family, including possibly the president himself.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has also collaborated with Comer on those efforts to obtain documents and more information.
Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced he was directing Comer, Jordan and the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which will also involve Hunter Biden as well.
Sen. Rick Scott: Americans 'will never forgive' Biden if he pardons Hunter
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. reposted a letter he wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland in June, criticizing the DOJ's handling of the case. He captioned it with "a warning" for President Biden, saying "The American people will never forgive you or your gross corruption if you pardon Hunter." Scott, a vocal critic of the president, has expressed support for the House GOP's investigations.
GOP Rep. in charge of Biden impeachment inquiry: Indictment ‘a very small start’
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that "today's charges are a very small start."
"But unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden's DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy," he said.
Comer said that there are "mountains of evidence" that shows "Hunter Biden likely committed several felonies." He said Americans expect the Justice Department to apply the law equally.
Comer is leading the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president.
Special counsel David Weiss will not address media today
A spokesperson for Weiss tells NBC News there will be no media availability today by the special counsel.
GOP Republicans argue indictment should've gone further
House Republicans reacted swiftly to the news of Hunter Biden's indictment by posting on X (formerly Twitter), with some lamenting that the charges don't go far enough.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia questioned where the indictments against Biden were for "tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking." Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas also called for Hunter to be indicted on more charges, tweeting "Violation of the Foreign Agents Act, anyone?"
Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison seemed to imply that President Joe Biden should be charged with crimes, saying that Hunter Biden was "a sacrificial lamb" and that "We want the "Big Guy." House Republicans' investigations into the Bidens have not turned up evidence of wrongdoing by the president.
Rep. Darrell Issa of California posted more simply: "Biden’s DOJ thinks you’re stupid."
Legal experts say the charges against Hunter Biden are rarely brought
The charges brought against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden are rarely prosecuted, legal experts say.
Possession of a firearm by a person who is an “unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” is a rarely used statute that is facing legal challenges and has recently been used as a catch-all charge against white supremacists.
The charge is under legal threat. A federal appeals court ruled in June that the government cannot ban those convicted of nonviolent crimes from possessing a weapon, and a federal court in Texas recently ruled — following a major Supreme Court case last year that expanded gun rights — that the ban on drug users possessing weapons violates the Second Amendment.
The charge, when brought, has often been used in high-profile cases where the underlying conduct doesn’t violate any obvious federal criminal statute, including against the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia. She pleaded guilty to the charge — possessing a firearm while using marijuana — along with a charge of making a false statement.
Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison
Hunter Biden faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison on the three felony counts he was charged with.
On Count 1: False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, he faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100.
On Count 2: False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, he faces a maximum of 5 years of imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100.
On Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance, he faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment; a fine of $250,000; 3 years of supervised release; a special assessment of $100.
Here are the details of the Hunter Biden charges:
Hunter Biden has been indicted on three felony gun charges by the Justice Department. Here are the charges:
- Count 1: False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm
- Count 2: False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer
- Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance
The indictment details that Hunter Biden "knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive" a firearms dealer when on or about Oct. 12, 2018, he was acquiring a gun, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.
He "provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."
The indictment also says that on or about Oct. 12, 2018 through on or about Oct. 23, 2018, in Delaware, Hunter Biden "knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, a narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance...did knowingly possess a firearm."
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax charges in July after plea deal derailed
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in July after a plea deal he struck with the government unraveled when the judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement.
Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two charges of failure to pay taxes under a deal he struck with the government. Far from signing off on a done deal, he pleaded “not guilty” to those charges instead until the two sides could meet and address the questions posed by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.
Hunter Biden probe launched in 2018, overseen by U.S. attorney appointed by Trump
Hunter Biden said in December 2020 that federal officials in Delaware were investigating his "tax affairs," a probe that began in 2018.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, has been in charge of the investigation. In August, Attorney General Merrick Garland made Weiss the special counsel.
Earlier this year, Weiss's office charged Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime, which was possession of a gun while using narcotics.
He was expected to plead guilty over the summer as part of an agreement with the Justice Department, but the deal collapsed in court when a judge questioned its parameters.
Weiss said in a court filing last week that he intended to seek a grand jury indictment of Hunter Biden before the end of September. The filing signaled that new charges could be filed against the president's son.
Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges
Federal prosecutors have indicted Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, on gun charges, court documents show.
The historic indictment against the son of a sitting president comes after a plea deal that might have ended a years-long probe into Hunter Biden fell apart and just as House Republicans have launched an impeachment inquiry in an effort to seek bank records and other documents from the president and his son.